Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high

September to Kick Off With Slew of Manufacturing Data

Fri., August 26, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The last month of the third quarter will kick off next week. As investors wrap up August, a handful of Federal Reserve officials will be offering remarks on the state of the economy. There will also be no shortage of economic indicators to unpack, as investors kick off September with a huge batch of manufacturing data.

The earnings docket includes reports from Baidu (BIDU), Best Buy (BBY), Big Lots (BIG), Broadcom (AVGO), C3.ai (AI), Campbell Soup (CPB), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), HP (HPQ), lululemon athletica (LULU), Ollie's Bargain Outlets (OLLI), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and Weibo (WB)

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no relevant economic data scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.

Job openings and quits are expected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, which also brings the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, as well as the latest consumer confidence index. Plus, New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak that morning. 

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The Chicago manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is on tap, too.

In addition to the usual initial and continuing jobless claims, productivity and unit labor costs revisions are due out, alongside fresh construction spending data. The S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, and light motor vehicle sales will be released on Thursday, Sept. 1 as well, which will close with additional remarks from Bostic.

Friday, Sept. 2 features nonfarm payrolls data, an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. Traders will also be eyeing a core capital equipment orders revision and factory orders.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

