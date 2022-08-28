September to Kick Off With Slew of Manufacturing Data

The last month of the third quarter will kick off next week. As investors wrap up August, a handful of Federal Reserve officials will be offering remarks on the state of the economy. There will also be no shortage of economic indicators to unpack, as investors kick off September with a huge batch of manufacturing data.

The earnings docket includes reports from Baidu (BIDU), Best Buy (BBY), Big Lots (BIG), Broadcom (AVGO), C3.ai (AI), Campbell Soup (CPB), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), HP (HPQ), lululemon athletica (LULU), Ollie's Bargain Outlets (OLLI), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and Weibo (WB)

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no relevant economic data scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.

Job openings and quits are expected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, which also brings the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, as well as the latest consumer confidence index. Plus, New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak that morning.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The Chicago manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is on tap, too.

In addition to the usual initial and continuing jobless claims, productivity and unit labor costs revisions are due out, alongside fresh construction spending data. The S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, and light motor vehicle sales will be released on Thursday, Sept. 1 as well, which will close with additional remarks from Bostic.

Friday, Sept. 2 features nonfarm payrolls data, an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. Traders will also be eyeing a core capital equipment orders revision and factory orders.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".