September to Kick Off With Slew of Manufacturing Data

S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   304.56
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
707% Growth For American Lithium Company After They Fight Back Against China (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Lithium Triangle a "Treasure Trove" for the Popular Energy Metal (Ad)
Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
Lithium Triangle a "Treasure Trove" for the Popular Energy Metal (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   304.56
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
707% Growth For American Lithium Company After They Fight Back Against China (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Lithium Triangle a "Treasure Trove" for the Popular Energy Metal (Ad)
Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
Lithium Triangle a "Treasure Trove" for the Popular Energy Metal (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   304.56
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
707% Growth For American Lithium Company After They Fight Back Against China (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Lithium Triangle a "Treasure Trove" for the Popular Energy Metal (Ad)
Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
Lithium Triangle a "Treasure Trove" for the Popular Energy Metal (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining
S&P 500   4,057.66
DOW   32,283.40
QQQ   304.56
3 Deflation Enablers Stocks that Can Thrive in a Recession
707% Growth For American Lithium Company After They Fight Back Against China (Ad)
Rivian Rising to the Challenge
Low fuel inventories cause special concern in US Northeast
Lithium Triangle a "Treasure Trove" for the Popular Energy Metal (Ad)
Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
Lithium Triangle a "Treasure Trove" for the Popular Energy Metal (Ad)
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Mexico's president revived dangerous form of coal mining

September to Kick Off With Slew of Manufacturing Data

Last updated on Mon., August 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The last month of the third quarter will kick off next week. As investors wrap up August, a handful of Federal Reserve officials will be offering remarks on the state of the economy. There will also be no shortage of economic indicators to unpack, as investors kick off September with a huge batch of manufacturing data.

The earnings docket includes reports from Baidu (BIDU), Best Buy (BBY), Big Lots (BIG), Broadcom (AVGO), C3.ai (AI), Campbell Soup (CPB), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), HP (HPQ), lululemon athletica (LULU), Ollie's Bargain Outlets (OLLI), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and Weibo (WB)

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no relevant economic data scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.

Job openings and quits are expected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, which also brings the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, as well as the latest consumer confidence index. Plus, New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak that morning. 

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The Chicago manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is on tap, too.

In addition to the usual initial and continuing jobless claims, productivity and unit labor costs revisions are due out, alongside fresh construction spending data. The S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, and light motor vehicle sales will be released on Thursday, Sept. 1 as well, which will close with additional remarks from Bostic.

Friday, Sept. 2 features nonfarm payrolls data, an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. Traders will also be eyeing a core capital equipment orders revision and factory orders.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.