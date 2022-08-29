September to Kick Off With Slew of Manufacturing Data

The last month of the third quarter will kick off next week. As investors wrap up August, a handful of Federal Reserve officials will be offering remarks on the state of the economy. There will also be no shortage of economic indicators to unpack, as investors kick off September with a huge batch of manufacturing data.

The earnings docket includes reports from Baidu (BIDU), Best Buy (BBY), Big Lots (BIG), Broadcom (AVGO), C3.ai (AI), Campbell Soup (CPB), Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), HP (HPQ), lululemon athletica (LULU), Ollie's Bargain Outlets (OLLI), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and Weibo (WB)

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no relevant economic data scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.

Job openings and quits are expected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, which also brings the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index, as well as the latest consumer confidence index. Plus, New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak that morning.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The Chicago manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is on tap, too.

In addition to the usual initial and continuing jobless claims, productivity and unit labor costs revisions are due out, alongside fresh construction spending data. The S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, and light motor vehicle sales will be released on Thursday, Sept. 1 as well, which will close with additional remarks from Bostic.

Friday, Sept. 2 features nonfarm payrolls data, an unemployment rate update, average hourly earnings, and the labor force participation rate. Traders will also be eyeing a core capital equipment orders revision and factory orders.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

