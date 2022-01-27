S&P 500   4,326.51 (-0.54%)
DOW   34,160.78 (-0.02%)
QQQ   341.10 (-1.01%)
AAPL   159.22 (-0.29%)
MSFT   299.84 (+1.05%)
FB   294.64 (+0.00%)
GOOGL   2,580.10 (-0.18%)
AMZN   2,792.75 (+0.55%)
TSLA   829.10 (-11.55%)
NVDA   219.44 (-3.64%)
BABA   111.79 (-1.39%)
NIO   21.11 (-6.84%)
AMD   102.60 (-7.33%)
CGC   6.85 (-5.26%)
MU   78.72 (-3.96%)
GE   89.90 (+0.65%)
T   24.12 (-0.54%)
F   19.55 (-1.81%)
DIS   135.42 (+1.36%)
AMC   14.52 (-8.91%)
PFE   53.37 (+0.68%)
ACB   3.79 (-6.65%)
BA   189.75 (-2.33%)
ServiceNow, Levi Strauss rise; Tesla, Intel fall

Thursday, January 27, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $108.31 to $829.10.

The electric vehicle maker said a computer chip shortage will stop the company from rolling out new models in 2022.

Intel Corp., down $3.64 to $48.05.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast.

ServiceNow Inc., up $44.27 to $528.69.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Lam Research Corp., down $41.37 to $555.30.

The semiconductor equipment maker said supply chain problems worsened in December.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., down $6.67 to $101.96.

The medical device maker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

United Rentals Inc., up $12.04 to $319.80.

The equipment rental company reported solid fourth-quarter financial results and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc., up $7.37 to $103.68.

The electronic storage maker's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Levi Strauss & Co., up $1.70 to $22.02.

The jeans maker's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Rentals (URI)2.7$319.80+3.9%N/A19.33Hold$375.67
Edwards Lifesciences (EW)2.6$101.96-6.1%N/A43.39Buy$126.06
Lam Research (LRCX)3.4$555.30-6.9%1.08%18.75Buy$719.92
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

