Shares open sharply lower in Europe following central bank moves in US, Asia with Paris falling 6.7%, London down 5.8% Posted on Monday, March 16th, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email BEIJING (AP) — Shares open sharply lower in Europe following central bank moves in US, Asia with Paris falling 6.7%, London down 5.8%. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week These Stocks are Showing Strength During Market ChaosTwo Consumer Stock To Buy Today, One To AvoidThree High-Yield Tech Stocks To Buy Now3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion What Are the Most Common Safe-Haven Assets?3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from Coronavirus ContagionBuy Early, Buy OktaZoom Zooms Higher As Stock Market CrashesUber (UBER) Stock Hits New All-Time LowMorgan Stanley Suggests Buys on Ambarella (AMBA), Nvidia (NVDA), Western Digital (WDC) Recent Articles What Are the Most Common Safe-Haven Assets?These Stocks are Showing Strength During Market ChaosMorgan Stanley Suggests Buys on Ambarella (AMBA), Nvidia (NVDA), Western Digital (WDC)Buy Gap While You Can Still Lock In The 8% YieldZoom Zooms Higher As Stock Market CrashesThe Difference Between a Stock Market Correction and a Crash3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion Electrify Your Portfolio With Safe Haven Utility StocksUber (UBER) Stock Hits New All-Time LowDollar General Continues to Deliver a Strong Value Story Search Headlines: