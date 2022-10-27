Shell 3Q earnings double, stir debate on energy profit tax

S&P 500   3,830.60
DOW   31,839.11
QQQ   277.93
Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
US futures in decline after three days of gains
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
How to Start a Business with Only $1,000
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs
S&P 500   3,830.60
DOW   31,839.11
QQQ   277.93
Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
US futures in decline after three days of gains
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
How to Start a Business with Only $1,000
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs
S&P 500   3,830.60
DOW   31,839.11
QQQ   277.93
Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
US futures in decline after three days of gains
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
How to Start a Business with Only $1,000
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs
S&P 500   3,830.60
DOW   31,839.11
QQQ   277.93
Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions
US futures in decline after three days of gains
Americans are using this FREE kit to protect their retirement accounts (Ad)
Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
With Americans feeling pinched, Biden targets 'junk fees'
These 5 Microcap Stocks… (Ad)pixel
How to Start a Business with Only $1,000
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs

Shell 3Q earnings double, stir debate on energy profit tax

Thu., October 27, 2022 | Danica Kirka, Associated Press

A view of the Shell oil company logo above a Shell fuel station in London, on May 5, 2022. Shell's earnings have more than doubled in the third quarter. That has fueled the debate over taxes on energy producers' windfall profits as they have benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — Shell’s earnings more than doubled in the third quarter, fueling the debate over taxes on energy producers’ windfall profits as they have benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Adjusted earnings, which exclude one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $9.45 billion from $4.13 billion in the same period last year, Shell said Thursday. The London-based energy giant also announced a $4 billion share buyback and plans to increase its fourth-quarter dividend by 15%.

“We are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy market,” Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement. “At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs.”

Global energy prices soared after the invasion of Ukraine as Western governments imposed sanctions on Russia and the Kremlin curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe, fueling inflation that has spread pain across economies. Brent crude, a benchmark for European oil prices, averaged $100.84 a barrel in the third quarter, 37% higher than a year earlier. Wholesale natural gas prices in Europe more than tripled in the same period.

The U.K., Spain and Italy have already imposed taxes on the windfall profits of energy producers as high oil and gas prices — which have fallen from summer highs — squeeze homes and businesses. The European Union passed such a levy last month.

Britain in May imposed an additional 25% tax on profits earned from oil and gas extraction in the U.K. The temporary tax is designed to raise about 5 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) through the end of 2025. The tax cost Shell $361 million in the third quarter, the company said.

Opposition parties are pressuring Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took office this week, to increase the windfall profits tax as he rushes to stabilize Britain’s finances with new tax and spending plans. The government is scheduled to deliver its autumn financial statement to Parliament on Nov. 17.


Rachel Reeves, the opposition Labour Party’s spokeswoman on Treasury issues, renewed that call Thursday.

Despite “booming oil profits,” the government still refuses to impose a “proper windfall tax on energy producers,” she tweeted after Shell reported earnings.

Should you invest $1,000 in Shell right now?

Before you consider Shell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shell wasn't on the list.

While Shell currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.