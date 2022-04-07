S&P 500   4,481.15
DOW   34,496.51
QQQ   353.26
2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference
Australia and India thank Quad for new free trade deal
Live Updates | New U.S. commitment of missiles to Ukraine
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
S&P 500   4,481.15
DOW   34,496.51
QQQ   353.26
2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference
Australia and India thank Quad for new free trade deal
Live Updates | New U.S. commitment of missiles to Ukraine
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
S&P 500   4,481.15
DOW   34,496.51
QQQ   353.26
2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference
Australia and India thank Quad for new free trade deal
Live Updates | New U.S. commitment of missiles to Ukraine
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
S&P 500   4,481.15
DOW   34,496.51
QQQ   353.26
2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference
Australia and India thank Quad for new free trade deal
Live Updates | New U.S. commitment of missiles to Ukraine
Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now
US targets Putin's daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions

Shell says Russia exit has already cost $5 billion

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | The Associated Press


The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, on Dec. 1, 2021. Shell says its decision to pull out of Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine has already cost the international energy giant as much as $5 billion. London-based Shell said Thursday, April 7, 2022 that the reduced value of Russian assets, credit losses and “onerous” contract terms will cut earnings for the first three months of this year by between $4 billion and $5 billion. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LONDON (AP) — Shell says its decision to pull out of Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine has already cost the international energy giant as much as $5 billion.

The reduced value of Russian assets, credit losses and “onerous” contract terms will cut earnings for the first three months of the year by between $4 billion and $5 billion, London-based Shell said Thursday. The estimate was part of an update released before publication of complete first-quarter earnings on May 5.

Shell said last month that it was “appalled” by the invasion of Ukraine as it announced plans to exit joint ventures with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom. Those assets alone were valued at about $3 billion at the end of last year, according to Shell’s annual report.

The company later said it would stop buying Russian oil and withdraw from any involvement with Russian hydrocarbons “regardless of their financial implications.”

Shell’s decision came as the U.K. joined governments around the world in imposing sanctions on Russian companies, banks and wealthy individuals in an effort to pressure President Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine.

Energy companies are under pressure to cut ties with Russia because oil and natural gas exports are crucial to financing the Kremlin and its military.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.