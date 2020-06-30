Log in

Shell writes down oil and gas assets by $22 billion

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Energy producer Royal Dutch Shell warned Tuesday it will slash the value of its assets by $22 billion to account for lower oil and gas prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company predicted the write-down for the quarter and said it continues “to adapt to ensure the business remains resilient” in challenging times. Earlier this month, its competitor BP, also cut the value of its own assets by up to $17.5 billion.

Shell predicted prices for Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, would be at $50 dollars a barrel in 2022. Earlier it had predicted a price of $60 a barrel. On Tuesday, it was trading near $41 a barrel.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
BP (BP)2.0$23.48+3.2%10.65%-24.21Hold$39.30

10 Stocks to Sell in 2020

For some investors, selling stocks can be hard. It can seem like a personal failure. But it’s really just a mindset. You have to understand that waiting out a stock may be the right thing to do when time is on your side. But if you are investing for specific and/or time-sensitive goals, holding onto an underperforming stock can have a big impact.

Ideally, an investor could look at their portfolio at the end of the year and like trimming a rose bush, cut off the dead parts and move on. But with a new year upon us, it could be tempting to wait things out.

We’ve provided you this presentation to give you a look at ten stocks that you should consider selling. Some of these stocks are being affected by short-term setbacks. Others may be a buying opportunity at a lower price. That’s for you to decide.

View the "10 Stocks to Sell in 2020".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.