Sherwin-Williams, PulteGroup fall; Perrigo, Kadmon rise

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Sherwin-Williams Co., down $6.15 to $296.69.

The paint and coatings maker cut its third-quarter sales forecast because of supply chain problems and higher costs.

PulteGroup Inc., down $3.19 to $49.53.

The homebuilder warned that supply chain issues and a shortage of materials are hurting operations.

Kadmon Holdings Inc., up $3.77 to $9.07.

Sanofi is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $1.9 billion.

Perrigo Co., up $3.74 to $45.34.

The drug company is buying HRA Pharma from private equity firms for about $2.1 billion.

General Mills Inc., up $2.59 to $59.38.

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., up 65 cents to $18.41.

The oil and gas company gained ground as natural gas prices jumped.

Ford Motor Co., up 8 cents to $13.03.

The automaker hired a former executive from Apple and Tesla as head of advanced technology.

Citrix Systems Inc., up $3.09 to $106.59.

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. has reportedly taken a $1 billion stake in the information technology company.

