S&P 500   4,091.19
DOW   32,396.17
QQQ   314.33
3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Uber's stock surges on positive trends despite big Q2 loss
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Ship with Ukrainian corn anchored off Turkey for inspection

Wed., August 3, 2022 | The Associated Press


Cargo ship Razoni arrives to the entrance of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded more than five months ago was off the coast of Bulgaria on Tuesday as it headed toward Istanbul and its final destination, Lebanon, putting to the test an agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine's agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

ISTANBUL (AP) — The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion was anchored at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul Wednesday morning, awaiting an inspection.

Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials will check if the grain shipment is in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine’s agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, loaded up with 26,000 tons of corn, set sail from Odesa Monday. Its final destination is Lebanon.

The ship was anchored off the coast of Istanbul, near the mouth of the Bosporus Straits that connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and on to the Aegean Sea.

More ships from Ukraine are expected to set out in the coming days. Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".

