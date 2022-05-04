S&P 500   4,155.30 (-0.48%)
DOW   33,068.03 (-0.18%)
QQQ   314.52 (-1.35%)
AAPL   159.86 (+0.24%)
MSFT   277.70 (-1.45%)
FB   207.28 (-2.24%)
GOOGL   2,310.01 (-1.56%)
AMZN   2,392.00 (-3.75%)
TSLA   886.39 (-2.51%)
NVDA   189.00 (-3.58%)
BABA   98.28 (-2.09%)
NIO   16.78 (-4.28%)
AMD   92.33 (+1.32%)
CGC   5.87 (-3.14%)
MU   70.68 (-0.81%)
T   19.79 (+2.38%)
GE   78.03 (+0.48%)
F   14.47 (-0.62%)
DIS   112.56 (-0.87%)
AMC   14.93 (-3.74%)
PFE   48.83 (-0.93%)
PYPL   87.41 (-3.64%)
NFLX   191.02 (-4.43%)
Shipping company Maersk sees record quarter as demand surges

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | The Associated Press


Three tugboats work together to rotate the Axel Maersk container ship as it arrives into port, on Oct. 21, 2021, in Miami. The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, says it's delivered its “best earnings quarter ever,” driven by higher freight rates and more contracts being signed. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that it had delivered its “best earnings quarter ever,” driven by higher freight rates and more contracts being signed.

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based company said its revenue for the first three months of the year came in at $19.3 billion, up from $12.4 billion for the same period last year. Profits before taxes came in at $7.3 billion, up from $3.1 billion a year ago.

Maersk reported that the financial impact of Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to $718 million in the first quarter. The company, which announced that it was withdrawing from Russia, said it completed its last cargo operation in a Russian port Monday.

It said it has started the process to sell its 30.75% stake in Global Ports Investments, which operates six terminals in Russia and two in Finland.

CEO Søren Skou said that while global supply chains remain under significant pressure, “we continue to demonstrate superior ability to help customers overcome logistic challenges.”

The company added that its financial performance for the year “depends on several factors and is subject to uncertainties related to the situation in Russia and Ukraine, COVID-19, bunker fuel prices and freight rates, given the uncertain macroeconomic conditions.”

Maersk operates in 130 countries and employs about 95,000 people.


MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

