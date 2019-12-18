Log in

Shipping industry proposes fund to tackle carbon emissions

Posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 By The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A global shipping industry organization is proposing a research and development program to help cut carbon dioxide emissions, funded by about $5 billion from shipping companies over a decade.

The International Chamber of Shipping said Wednesday that it is proposing creating a nongovernmental organization to be known as the International Maritime Research and Development Board.

It would be overseen by member countries of the U.N. maritime agency and financed by shipping companies through a mandatory contribution of $2 per metric ton of marine fuel.

Environmental activists say that while shipping contributes only about 2% of global greenhouse gases, the industry's efforts are essential to combating climate change.

Last year, members of the U.N. agency, the International Maritime Organization, reached an agreement to cut the shipping industry's emissions.

The strategy envisions cutting total annual emissions by at least 50 percent by 2050 compared with 2008. It foresees “pursuing efforts toward phasing them out entirely.”

The International Chamber of Shipping said that the proposed $5 billion “is critical to accelerate the R&D effort required to decarbonize the shipping sector” and to spur the development of commercially viable zero-carbon ships by the early 2030s. It added that “additional stakeholders’ participation is welcomed.”

The group said that governments will discuss the shipping industry's proposal when the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee meets in London in March.


More on MarketBeat
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
Top Ten Brokerages You Can TrustTop Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel