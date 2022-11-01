Ships sail from Ukraine despite Russia suspending grain deal

S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)
S&P 500   3,859.02 (-0.33%)
DOW   32,592.64 (-0.43%)
QQQ   277.73 (-0.08%)
AAPL   150.71 (-1.72%)
MSFT   229.86 (-0.98%)
META   95.13 (+2.11%)
GOOGL   93.35 (-1.23%)
AMZN   100.10 (-2.28%)
TSLA   232.40 (+2.14%)
NVDA   137.09 (+1.57%)
NIO   9.96 (+3.00%)
BABA   67.88 (+6.76%)
AMD   60.77 (+1.18%)
T   18.48 (+1.37%)
MU   54.60 (+0.92%)
CGC   3.42 (-8.31%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
GE   78.98 (+1.50%)
DIS   107.33 (+0.74%)
AMC   6.68 (+0.30%)
PYPL   84.87 (+1.54%)
PFE   48.01 (+3.14%)
NFLX   292.31 (+0.15%)

Ships sail from Ukraine despite Russia suspending grain deal

Tue., November 1, 2022 | Courtney Bonnell, Associated Press

Cargo ships anchored in the Marmara Sea await to cross the Bosphorus Straits in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Turkey's defense minister urged Russia to "reconsider" its decision to suspend the implementation of the U.N. and Turkish-brokered grain deal in a telephone call Monday with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger.

The U.N. said three ships carrying 84,490 metric tons of corn, wheat and sunflower meal left through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July. The corridor, brokered by Turkey and U.N., was seen as a breakthrough that would ensure Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia would receive grain and other food from the Black Sea region during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russia cited allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in announcing over the weekend that it was suspending its part of the grain deal. The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that ship traffic from ports in southern Ukraine was halted, calling the movement “unacceptable.”

But a total of 14 ships sailed that day, including one chartered by the U.N. World Food Program to bring wheat to Ethiopia, which along with neighboring Somalia and Kenya, is badly affected by the worst drought in decades.

Analysts say Russia still is bound by the terms of the grain deal it signed, which include a commitment not to target civilian vessels that are taking part in the agreement. Such an attack also would violate international law.

“Although it is not currently participating in that deal, it is still a signatory to it. Russia’s interests are not going to be served in any way, shape or form by attacking vessels and groups in the international community," said Munro Anderson, head of intelligence of the risk consultancy company Dryad Global.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized to reporters Monday night that Moscow was “not saying that we are ending our participation” in the grain deal but “we are talking about the fact that we are suspending” it. The move drew outcry from Ukraine, the U.S. and other allies.


Anderson said Russia was “unlikely to mount any overt action against any vessels operating within the parameters of the original deal," though the risks were as high as ever of Russia attacking Ukrainian grain silos, other agricultural infrastructure or targets at sea.

However, the future of the initiative is unclear as the risks have potentially increased, Anderson said. Now, the U.N. operation is moving to prioritize a large backlog of ships waiting for inspections off Istanbul, he said.

“I think at the moment, the situation is such that no vessels inbound or currently signed up to the initiative that are not already in processing are going to proceed until there’s further clarity on the Russian position on continued participation,” he said.

Plus, in terms of insuring cargo ships picking up Ukrainian grain, “rates are going to go up and likely be prohibitive,” said Joseph Glauber, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington.

After suspending its part of the grain agreement, “it is likely that Russia will use this as a tool of negotiation to secure what it needs from the deal," Anderson said. “We know that Russia has been looking to export fertilizer products and to seek a sanctions reprieve on those so it can do so effectively.”

While Western sanctions on Russia don’t affect its grain exports and a parallel wartime deal was meant to clear the way for Moscow’s food and fertilizer shipments, some businesses have been wary of running afoul of sanctions.

Russia’s primary concern is likely that vessels would go unchecked and could be used to bring in weapons, which is why a Joint Coordination Center was established in Istanbul to coordinate checks between the warring nations, Turkey and the U.N.

Russia has announced plans to conduct its own inspections of ships that have already cleared the joint checks in Istanbul, but further details were not known.

___

Follow all of AP’s coverage on the food crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/food-crisis and the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.