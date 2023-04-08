Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

S&P 500   4,105.02
DOW   33,485.29
QQQ   318.05
City to pay $500K to settle bikini barista dress code suit
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 - 4/7
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Adam Mesh: “This Strategy Saved My Trading Career” (Ad)
Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Unemployment fell to 3.5% under Biden. For how much longer?
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery
S&P 500   4,105.02
DOW   33,485.29
QQQ   318.05
City to pay $500K to settle bikini barista dress code suit
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 - 4/7
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Adam Mesh: “This Strategy Saved My Trading Career” (Ad)
Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Unemployment fell to 3.5% under Biden. For how much longer?
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery
S&P 500   4,105.02
DOW   33,485.29
QQQ   318.05
City to pay $500K to settle bikini barista dress code suit
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 - 4/7
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Adam Mesh: “This Strategy Saved My Trading Career” (Ad)
Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Unemployment fell to 3.5% under Biden. For how much longer?
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery
S&P 500   4,105.02
DOW   33,485.29
QQQ   318.05
City to pay $500K to settle bikini barista dress code suit
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 - 4/7
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Adam Mesh: “This Strategy Saved My Trading Career” (Ad)
Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Unemployment fell to 3.5% under Biden. For how much longer?
"Prepare for Five Years of Famine" (Ad)
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Whirling disease detected at New Mexico fish hatchery

Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate

Sat., April 8, 2023 | The Associated Press

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating a shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement asking people to avoid the area.

At least three people were shot in the food court area, officials told WPVI-TV. Police were still searching for the shooter, the station reported.

Police set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” Delaware State Police said in a tweet.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover

Recent Videos

Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage
Investing in Cybersecurity Stocks: The AI Advantage

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -