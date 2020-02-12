S&P 500   3,379.45 (+0.65%)
DOW   29,551.42 (+0.94%)
QQQ   234.27 (+0.97%)
AAPL   327.20 (+2.37%)
FB   210.76 (+1.72%)
MSFT   184.71 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   1,518.63 (+0.57%)
AMZN   2,160.00 (+0.43%)
NVDA   272.54 (+1.74%)
BABA   224.31 (+3.27%)
MU   59.27 (+3.53%)
GE   13.16 (+2.41%)
TSLA   767.29 (-0.92%)
AMD   53.89 (+0.17%)
T   38.04 (-0.34%)
ACB   1.46 (-5.19%)
F   8.24 (+1.73%)
NFLX   380.01 (+1.69%)
BAC   34.92 (+0.43%)
DIS   141.85 (+0.60%)
Shopify, Teva rise; Western Union, Lyft fall

Posted on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Lyft Inc., down $5.48 to $48.46

The ride-hailing service disappointed investors by sticking to its long-term forecast for profitability by the end of 2021.

Akamai Technologies Inc., up $1.08 to $97.45

The cloud services provider's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Western Union Co., down $2.11 to $26.13

The money transfer company's profit and revenue fell short of analysts' expectations.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $3.06 to $11.79

The retailer gave investors a disappointing sales update as fewer customers go to its stores.

Shopify Inc., up $38.50 to $531.25

The e-commerce company reported a surge in revenue that helped it blow away Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

PVH Corp., up $3.73 to $89.89

The owner of Calvin Klein and other brands reaffirmed its profit forecast for the year, despite the new coronavirus’ impact on sales.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., up $1.73 to $24.98

The advertising and marketing services company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street expectations.

Teva Pharmaeceuticals Industries Ltd., up $1.12 to $13.45

The generic drug company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

