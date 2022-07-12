Short-Term Traders Bearish on Volatile Tech Name

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is an American semiconductor company that specializes in analog, mixed-signal, and audio DSP integrated circuits. CRUS' audio processors and audio converters feature in audio and consumer entertainment products, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, automotive entertainment systems, home-theater receivers, and smart home applications, such as smart speakers. The chip company has over 3,200 customers including Ford, Harman International, Itron, LG, Lenovo, Onkyo, Marantz, Motorola, Panasonic, Pioneer, Samsung, SiriusXM, Sony, Apple, and Vizio. At last glance, CRUS is trading down 1.1% at $72.25.

Cirrus Logic stock has decreased about 16% over the past 12 months and is currently trading down 25% since reaching its 52-week high of $95.84 in mid-January. Additionally, shares of CRUS have dropped in price 23% year-to-date and are down 12% over the past month. However, Cirrus Logic stock has recovered 7% since bottoming at a 52-week low of $67.03 at the start of July.

The semiconductor stock now provides a fair valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31. Cirrus Logic also offers a solid balance sheet with $380.42 million in cash and $177.84 million in total debt. In addition, CRUS has produced consistent annual top and bottom line growth in recent years, reporting 50.3% revenue growth and 262.7% earnings growth since fiscal 2019. Most recently the chip company reported 30.1% revenue growth and 50.2% earnings growth for fiscal 2022.

CRUS, however, is estimated to report a 21.4% decrease in revenues and a just a 2.6% increase in earnings for fiscal 2023. Still, the semiconductor name is expected to bounce back in fiscal 2024 with 7.1% revenue growth and 14.4% earnings growth, making Cirrus Logic stock a viable option for value investors.

Short-term options traders are bearish towards the stock. This is per CRUS' Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.08, which sits in the 93rd percentile of annual readings.

