Shorts Retreat as FRGI Extends Losses

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) is a Dallas, Texas-based restaurant chain. FRGI owns, operates, and franchises the Pollo Tropical restaurant brand, which specializes in the operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants. At last glance, FRGI is down 4.3% at $8.81.

Fiesta stock has decreased about 42% year-over-year but has shed 46% since peaking at a 52-week high of $16.40 last March. Additionally, shares of FRGI have already dropped 20% year-to-date and Fiesta stock is currently up just 3.4% from a 52-week low of $8.51 reached on Monday, March 14.

From a fundamental point of view, the restaurant chain has very little to offer other then its outlook for next year. In addition, the restaurant company holds a weak balance sheet with $36.8 million in cash and $174.15 million in total debt, which could pose serious problems for FRGI’s longevity. Overall, with a price-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64, Fiesta stock simply doesn’t offer a good valuation.

Lastly, short interest has been dropping, down 3% during the past two reporting periods. This accounts for 4% of the stock's available float, or more than two weeks' worth of pent-up buying power.

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.