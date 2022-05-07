Should Investors Be Scooping Up the Ecolab Stock Dip?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is down 1.6% to trade at $164.04 at last check, likely due to some broader market headwinds. In other news, the water treatment name revealed at this week's annual stockholder meeting that the slate of 12 director nominees named in the company’s proxy statement was elected for a one-year term ending at the next meeting in May 2023.

Though it has been anything but smooth sailing for Ecolab stock, the $160 level seems to have captured today's pullback, keeping the security away from its March 8, two-year low $154.98. Longer term, however, Ecolab stock carries a 28.3% year-over-year deficit.

The options pits are firmly bearish on ECL. This is per the security's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 3.73 at the the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which sits higher than 96% of readings from the last 12 months. This means there has been a penchant for bearish bets lately.

Ecolab is estimated to grow revenues by 12.1%, and earnings by 11.1% for 2022, and is also expected to increase revenues by another 5.1%, and earnings by 17.5% for 2023. Plus, the company has a dividend yield of 1.17%, with a forward dividend of $2.04.

However, Ecolab stock trades rich at a forward price-earnings ratio of 33.33, and a price-sales ratio of 3.83. The water treatment name also offers no long-term stability in its balance sheet, given it holds $9.1 billion in total debt. In other words, this makes the stock too large of a risk for fundamental-based investors.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.