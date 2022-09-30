S&P 500   3,643.54 (+0.08%)
Should You Buy the Dip in Dropbox Stock?

Thu., September 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is an American software company that operates a global collaboration platform. DBX has over 700 million registered users across about 180 countries, providing cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software. The software company has a large market cap, currently valued at $7.4 billion. At last glance, DBX is trading down 1.6% at $20.38.

Dropbox stock has decreased about 30% over the past 12 months and DBX is down 35% since peaking at a 52-week high of $31.47 last November. In addition, the software stock has dropped in price 16% year-to-date and now trades at an intriguing forward price-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

Furthermore, Dropbox stock provides some decent fundamentals. DBX maintains a manageable balance sheet with $1.45 billion in cash and $2.32 billion in total debt. Moreover, the software company has grown its annual revenues by 61.7% and has increased its annual net income by $826.8 million since fiscal 2018, generating $2.25 billion in revenue and $342 million in net income over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased. This is per Dropbox stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.52, which stands in the 81st percentile of annual readings.

Options are affordably priced too, per the shares' Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 39%, which ranks in the low 27th percentile of its annual range. 

