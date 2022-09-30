Should You Buy the Dip in Dropbox Stock?

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is an American software company that operates a global collaboration platform. DBX has over 700 million registered users across about 180 countries, providing cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software. The software company has a large market cap, currently valued at $7.4 billion. At last glance, DBX is trading down 1.6% at $20.38.

Dropbox stock has decreased about 30% over the past 12 months and DBX is down 35% since peaking at a 52-week high of $31.47 last November. In addition, the software stock has dropped in price 16% year-to-date and now trades at an intriguing forward price-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.37.

Furthermore, Dropbox stock provides some decent fundamentals. DBX maintains a manageable balance sheet with $1.45 billion in cash and $2.32 billion in total debt. Moreover, the software company has grown its annual revenues by 61.7% and has increased its annual net income by $826.8 million since fiscal 2018, generating $2.25 billion in revenue and $342 million in net income over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased. This is per Dropbox stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.52, which stands in the 81st percentile of annual readings.

Options are affordably priced too, per the shares' Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 39%, which ranks in the low 27th percentile of its annual range.

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".