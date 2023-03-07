Siemens Mobility to build rail car plant in North Carolina

S&P 500   3,986.43 (-1.53%)
DOW   32,856.86 (-1.72%)
QQQ   296.50 (-1.17%)
AAPL   151.48 (-1.53%)
MSFT   253.96 (-1.13%)
META   185.41 (+0.28%)
GOOGL   93.70 (-1.50%)
AMZN   93.57 (-0.19%)
TSLA   189.31 (-2.32%)
NVDA   233.48 (-0.87%)
NIO   9.00 (-3.33%)
BABA   88.87 (-0.84%)
AMD   81.76 (+0.74%)
T   18.71 (-0.32%)
F   12.86 (-0.92%)
MU   55.56 (-2.23%)
CGC   2.20 (-1.35%)
GE   86.47 (-0.68%)
DIS   99.24 (-1.41%)
AMC   6.04 (-3.36%)
PYPL   74.95 (-2.38%)
PFE   40.45 (-1.61%)
NFLX   309.02 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   3,986.43 (-1.53%)
DOW   32,856.86 (-1.72%)
QQQ   296.50 (-1.17%)
AAPL   151.48 (-1.53%)
MSFT   253.96 (-1.13%)
META   185.41 (+0.28%)
GOOGL   93.70 (-1.50%)
AMZN   93.57 (-0.19%)
TSLA   189.31 (-2.32%)
NVDA   233.48 (-0.87%)
NIO   9.00 (-3.33%)
BABA   88.87 (-0.84%)
AMD   81.76 (+0.74%)
T   18.71 (-0.32%)
F   12.86 (-0.92%)
MU   55.56 (-2.23%)
CGC   2.20 (-1.35%)
GE   86.47 (-0.68%)
DIS   99.24 (-1.41%)
AMC   6.04 (-3.36%)
PYPL   74.95 (-2.38%)
PFE   40.45 (-1.61%)
NFLX   309.02 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   3,986.43 (-1.53%)
DOW   32,856.86 (-1.72%)
QQQ   296.50 (-1.17%)
AAPL   151.48 (-1.53%)
MSFT   253.96 (-1.13%)
META   185.41 (+0.28%)
GOOGL   93.70 (-1.50%)
AMZN   93.57 (-0.19%)
TSLA   189.31 (-2.32%)
NVDA   233.48 (-0.87%)
NIO   9.00 (-3.33%)
BABA   88.87 (-0.84%)
AMD   81.76 (+0.74%)
T   18.71 (-0.32%)
F   12.86 (-0.92%)
MU   55.56 (-2.23%)
CGC   2.20 (-1.35%)
GE   86.47 (-0.68%)
DIS   99.24 (-1.41%)
AMC   6.04 (-3.36%)
PYPL   74.95 (-2.38%)
PFE   40.45 (-1.61%)
NFLX   309.02 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   3,986.43 (-1.53%)
DOW   32,856.86 (-1.72%)
QQQ   296.50 (-1.17%)
AAPL   151.48 (-1.53%)
MSFT   253.96 (-1.13%)
META   185.41 (+0.28%)
GOOGL   93.70 (-1.50%)
AMZN   93.57 (-0.19%)
TSLA   189.31 (-2.32%)
NVDA   233.48 (-0.87%)
NIO   9.00 (-3.33%)
BABA   88.87 (-0.84%)
AMD   81.76 (+0.74%)
T   18.71 (-0.32%)
F   12.86 (-0.92%)
MU   55.56 (-2.23%)
CGC   2.20 (-1.35%)
GE   86.47 (-0.68%)
DIS   99.24 (-1.41%)
AMC   6.04 (-3.36%)
PYPL   74.95 (-2.38%)
PFE   40.45 (-1.61%)
NFLX   309.02 (-0.96%)

Siemens Mobility to build rail car plant in North Carolina

Tue., March 7, 2023 | The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A division of German engineering giant Siemens AG will build a passenger rail car manufacturing plant in central North Carolina, creating over 500 jobs by 2028, Gov. Roy Cooper and the company announced on Tuesday.Siemens Mobility Inc. plans to invest $220 million to build a major advanced manufacturing and rail services center in Davidson County, Cooper’s office said in a news release.The 200-acre (81-hectare) site in Lexington — featuring over 2 miles (3 kilometers) of rail track — is where Siemens Mobility will build passenger cars to better serve its East Coast customers and meet growing demand for its products.Siemens Mobility said production will start in 2024. The company, which has several manufacturing plants, 4,000 employees and over 2,000 suppliers in the country, said an infrastructure law that Congress passed in 2021 is injecting funds into U.S. rail and transit operations.Average salaries for the new positions will be $51,568, which is slightly above the average salary for Davidson County, Cooper’s office said.Siemens Mobility could receive from the state up to $5.6 million in cash payments over 12 years if it meets investment and job-creation requirements through the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program. A state committee approved the award agreement earlier Wednesday.

Should you invest $1,000 in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft right now?

Before you consider Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Siemens Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover

Recent Videos

NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Domino’s Pizza Stock Not a Buy...Yet
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
Home Depot Stock Earnings Slide, Long Term Value Still There
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges
AbbVie Stock Still a Solid Buy Despite Challenges

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: