Signal: Retail Stock Poised to Bounce Back

The shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) are up 0.9% to trade at $151.15 at last check, though they're pacing for their largest weekly loss since the week ended Oct. 14. FIVE may soon be able reverse some of its recent losses, as the stock recently pulled back to a trendline with historically bullish implications. Specifically, FIVE's struggles this week has it within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's most recent study, FIVE has seen five similar signals over the past three years, and was higher one month later each time, averaging an 11.3% pop. A move of similar magnitude would place the security at its highest trading level since April.

Short sellers are exiting their positions -- short interest is down 20% over the last two reporting periods -- so a short covering rally is also in play. The 4.24 million shares sold short make up 7.8% of the stock's available float, and it would take almost a full trading week for shorts to buy back their bearish bets, at FIVE's average pace of trading.

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .