Signal Says Semiconductor Stock Could Hit Record Highs

Semiconductor concern ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) is underperforming on the charts, and now sits 6.6% lower in 2022. Though the shares have managed to bounce from their July 5, nine-month low of $44.76 to an Aug. 25 peak of $76.78, they've pulled back more than 11% over the last month. However, ON could soon stage a bounce above its former highs, as it’s now flashing a historically bullish signal.

Specifically, over the past three years, there were three other occasions where ON Semiconductor stock was within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average after an extended stint above it, according to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White. One month after testing this trendline, the security was higher every time, and sported an average return of 23.7%. From its current perch of $63.31 would put the equity at a fresh record high near $78.30.

An unwinding of pessimism in the options pits could have bullish implications. This is per the security's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.27, which stands higher than 94% of annual reading. What's more, the 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.45 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) ranks in the 95th percentile of its annual range.

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

