Signal Says Semiconductor Stock Could Hit Record Highs

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,699.21 (+1.21%)
DOW   29,525.29 (+0.90%)
QQQ   279.32 (+1.80%)
AAPL   153.98 (+2.13%)
MSFT   240.44 (+1.26%)
META   138.28 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   99.65 (+1.51%)
AMZN   117.57 (+2.10%)
TSLA   286.10 (+3.66%)
NVDA   126.57 (+3.51%)
NIO   17.94 (+1.82%)
BABA   80.03 (+1.42%)
AMD   68.43 (+3.21%)
T   15.96 (+1.85%)
MU   50.45 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.90 (+5.84%)
F   12.10 (+0.92%)
GE   64.87 (+0.81%)
DIS   98.89 (+0.78%)
AMC   7.26 (+6.30%)
PYPL   87.00 (+3.25%)
PFE   44.56 (+1.67%)
NFLX   228.18 (+1.83%)
S&P 500   3,699.21 (+1.21%)
DOW   29,525.29 (+0.90%)
QQQ   279.32 (+1.80%)
AAPL   153.98 (+2.13%)
MSFT   240.44 (+1.26%)
META   138.28 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   99.65 (+1.51%)
AMZN   117.57 (+2.10%)
TSLA   286.10 (+3.66%)
NVDA   126.57 (+3.51%)
NIO   17.94 (+1.82%)
BABA   80.03 (+1.42%)
AMD   68.43 (+3.21%)
T   15.96 (+1.85%)
MU   50.45 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.90 (+5.84%)
F   12.10 (+0.92%)
GE   64.87 (+0.81%)
DIS   98.89 (+0.78%)
AMC   7.26 (+6.30%)
PYPL   87.00 (+3.25%)
PFE   44.56 (+1.67%)
NFLX   228.18 (+1.83%)
S&P 500   3,699.21 (+1.21%)
DOW   29,525.29 (+0.90%)
QQQ   279.32 (+1.80%)
AAPL   153.98 (+2.13%)
MSFT   240.44 (+1.26%)
META   138.28 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   99.65 (+1.51%)
AMZN   117.57 (+2.10%)
TSLA   286.10 (+3.66%)
NVDA   126.57 (+3.51%)
NIO   17.94 (+1.82%)
BABA   80.03 (+1.42%)
AMD   68.43 (+3.21%)
T   15.96 (+1.85%)
MU   50.45 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.90 (+5.84%)
F   12.10 (+0.92%)
GE   64.87 (+0.81%)
DIS   98.89 (+0.78%)
AMC   7.26 (+6.30%)
PYPL   87.00 (+3.25%)
PFE   44.56 (+1.67%)
NFLX   228.18 (+1.83%)
S&P 500   3,699.21 (+1.21%)
DOW   29,525.29 (+0.90%)
QQQ   279.32 (+1.80%)
AAPL   153.98 (+2.13%)
MSFT   240.44 (+1.26%)
META   138.28 (+1.40%)
GOOGL   99.65 (+1.51%)
AMZN   117.57 (+2.10%)
TSLA   286.10 (+3.66%)
NVDA   126.57 (+3.51%)
NIO   17.94 (+1.82%)
BABA   80.03 (+1.42%)
AMD   68.43 (+3.21%)
T   15.96 (+1.85%)
MU   50.45 (+3.21%)
CGC   2.90 (+5.84%)
F   12.10 (+0.92%)
GE   64.87 (+0.81%)
DIS   98.89 (+0.78%)
AMC   7.26 (+6.30%)
PYPL   87.00 (+3.25%)
PFE   44.56 (+1.67%)
NFLX   228.18 (+1.83%)

Signal Says Semiconductor Stock Could Hit Record Highs

Mon., September 26, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Semiconductor concern ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) is underperforming on the charts, and now sits 6.6% lower in 2022. Though the shares have managed to bounce from their July 5, nine-month low of $44.76 to an Aug. 25 peak of $76.78, they've pulled back more than 11% over the last month. However, ON could soon stage a bounce above its former highs, as it’s now flashing a historically bullish signal. 

Specifically, over the past three years, there were three other occasions where ON Semiconductor stock was within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average after an extended stint above it, according to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White. One month after testing this trendline, the security was higher every time, and sported an average return of 23.7%. From its current perch of $63.31 would put the equity at a fresh record high near $78.30.

ON Chart September 262022

An unwinding of pessimism in the options pits could have bullish implications. This is per the security's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.27, which stands higher than 94% of annual reading. What's more, the 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.45 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) ranks in the 95th percentile of its annual range. 

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.