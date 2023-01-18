QQQ   283.31 (+0.63%)
AAPL   137.00 (+0.78%)
MSFT   241.64 (+0.54%)
META   135.75 (+0.29%)
GOOGL   92.17 (+0.96%)
AMZN   97.22 (+1.22%)
TSLA   137.13 (+4.29%)
NVDA   176.73 (-0.16%)
NIO   11.44 (+0.26%)
BABA   116.75 (+1.35%)
AMD   71.92 (+0.46%)
T   19.38 (+0.26%)
MU   57.42 (+1.00%)
F   12.75 (+0.63%)
DIS   100.58 (+0.67%)
AMC   6.37 (+4.94%)
PFE   45.87 (-0.46%)
PYPL   79.91 (-0.34%)
NFLX   327.47 (+0.38%)
Signal Says Steer Clear From This REIT

Tue., January 17, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Real estate investment trust (REIT) American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is 0.6% higher today, last seen trading at $234.18 and heading toward a seventh-straight win. The stock is stepping up early in 2023, already boasting a 10.3% year-to-date lead after three straight weekly wins. However, this rally has put AMT within striking distance of a historically bearish trendline. 

Specifically, American Tower stock is trading within one standard deviation of its 160-day moving average, after months of trading below the trendline. According to a study from Schaeffer's Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, five similar signals occurred during the last three years. One month later, the stock was lower all five times, averaging a 3.9% drop.

AMT Chart January 172023

A shift in the options pits could weigh. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), American Tower stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 4.62, which stands higher than 99% of readings from the past 12 months. 

Weighing in with options could be the route to go, as AMT's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) 27% ranks higher than just 26% of readings from the past year. This means options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations.  Furthermore, its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a 95 out of 100, meaning American Tower stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

