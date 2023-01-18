Signal Says Steer Clear From This REIT

Real estate investment trust (REIT) American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is 0.6% higher today, last seen trading at $234.18 and heading toward a seventh-straight win. The stock is stepping up early in 2023, already boasting a 10.3% year-to-date lead after three straight weekly wins. However, this rally has put AMT within striking distance of a historically bearish trendline.

Specifically, American Tower stock is trading within one standard deviation of its 160-day moving average, after months of trading below the trendline. According to a study from Schaeffer's Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, five similar signals occurred during the last three years. One month later, the stock was lower all five times, averaging a 3.9% drop.

A shift in the options pits could weigh. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), American Tower stock sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 4.62, which stands higher than 99% of readings from the past 12 months.

Weighing in with options could be the route to go, as AMT's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) 27% ranks higher than just 26% of readings from the past year. This means options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations. Furthermore, its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at a 95 out of 100, meaning American Tower stock has exceeded option traders' volatility expectations during the past year.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here