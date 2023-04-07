S&P 500   4,105.02
Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What's The Big Deal? 
3 Reasons Why Apple's 30% Rally Has Legs
3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Kansas passes anti-ESG bill, but it's milder than some want
Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise? 
3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal? 
3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Kansas passes anti-ESG bill, but it's milder than some want
Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise? 
3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal? 
3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Kansas passes anti-ESG bill, but it's milder than some want
Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise? 
3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal? 
3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Kansas passes anti-ESG bill, but it's milder than some want
Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise? 
3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders

Signal Says Steer Clear of This Blue Chip Stock

Thu., April 6, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Dow stock Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE:WBA) is a historical underperformer in the second quarter. WBA's technical troubles could come sooner rather than later though, if past is precedent. 

Per a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, Walgreens stock is within one standard deviation of its 120- and 160-day day moving averages. The equity has ran into the 120-day trendline seven times over the past three years, and averaged a one-month loss of 6.4% in 71% of those instances.

The security averaged a 3.5% loss three of the five times it ran into its 160-day moving average. A move of similar magnitude would put Walgreens stock back below its year-to-date breakeven level. 

WBA Chart April 062023

Those looking to take advantage of the potential dip should consider options, as traders are pricing in low volatility expectations at the moment. This is per WBA's Schaeffer' Volatility Index (SVI) of 24% that ranks higher than just 4% of reading from the past 12 months. Plus, the stock ranks high on Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of just 71 out of 100. In other words, the security has typically beat said volatility expectations.

