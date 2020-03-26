S&P 500   2,630.07 (+6.24%)
DOW   22,552.17 (+6.38%)
QQQ   191.90 (+5.27%)
FB   163.34 (+4.56%)
MSFT   155.88 (+6.10%)
GOOGL   1,162.92 (+5.56%)
AMZN   1,955.49 (+3.69%)
CGC   15.16 (+8.44%)
BABA   195.32 (+3.59%)
MU   44.79 (+5.39%)
GE   8.12 (+7.41%)
TSLA   528.16 (-2.06%)
AMD   47.50 (+6.43%)
T   30.60 (+7.75%)
ACB   0.91 (+21.48%)
F   5.25 (-2.60%)
BAC   22.72 (+7.68%)
GILD   73.86 (+6.03%)
DIS   105.36 (+4.60%)
Signet Jewelers, Bristol-Myers rise

Posted on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Micron Technology Inc., up $2.29 to $44.79.

The chipmaker reported good fiscal second-quarter financial results and gave investors a solid forecast.

Tapestry Inc., up 26 cents to $15.16.

The owner of Coach and other luxury brands is extending store closures and suspending its dividend.

Henry Schein Inc., up $3.53 to $53.56.

The health care products company said it has a rapid antibody blood test available for the virus behind COVID-19.

AvalonBay Communities Inc., up $10.28 to $151.06.

The real estate investment trust pulled its financial forecasts for 2020 because of the impact from the virus pandemic.

Cheesecake Factory Inc., up 79 cents to $19.66.

The restaurant operator won't be able to pay rent on April 1, according to media reports.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $2.19 to $9.52.

The owner of Zales and other jewelry chains beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter forecasts.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.90 to $52.25.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the pharmaceutical company's multiple sclerosis drug Zeposia.

Groupon Inc., up 13 cents to $1.02.

The online deals site said Rich Williams has been replaced as CEO, which gave no explanation for the decision.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)$19.66+4.2%7.32%6.90Hold$45.07
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)$52.25+5.9%3.44%23.86Buy$62.75
Signet Jewelers (SIG)$9.53+30.0%15.53%-2.22Hold$20.20
Micron Technology (MU)$44.79+5.4%N/A14.54Buy$63.59
Groupon (GRPN)$0.99+10.8%N/A-24.74Hold$2.54
Henry Schein (HSIC)$53.36+6.7%N/A11.38Hold$70.63

