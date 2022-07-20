50% OFF
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
Signet Jewelers Stock Poses Massive Short-, Long-Term Risks

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) is surging, last seen up 5.8% to trade at $59.89. Though there was no clear catalyst for today's positive price action, it is possible the security is enjoying broader market tailwinds after a strong batch of earnings reports. While shares are still running into resistance at the $60 level, which has been in place since June, SIG is now eyeing its third-straight win, as well as its first close above the 40-day moving average in over one month.  

SIG 40 Day

Short sellers are already running for the exits, with short interest down 12% in the most recent reporting period. However, the 7.15 million shares sold short still make up 15.8% of Signet Jeweler stock's available float, or over one week's worth of pent-up buying power.

Meanwhile, short-term options traders are overwhelmingly bearish. This is per SIG's Schaeffer's put/call volume ratio (SOIR) of 4.30, which ranks higher than all readings from the past year. In simpler terms, these traders have never been more put-biased. 

Digging deeper, Signet Jewelers stock continues to trade at an extremely low forward price-earnings ratio of 4.26, and a price-sales ratio of 0.41. SIG also offers a dividend yield of 1.4%, with a forward dividend of 80 cents. Moreover, the fine jewelry company maintains a manageable balance sheet with $940.5 million in cash and $1.45 billion in total debt. 

Although its trailing 12-month revenues have increased 2% since its 2022 report, its trailing 12-month net income is already down a massive 29%, making Signet Jewelers stock a massive short- and long-term risk. In general, this diamond business presents too many uncertainties for the profit potential to be worth the possible losses.


7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.



View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

