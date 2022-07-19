Simon & Schuster publisher steps down to work on book

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,936.69 (+2.76%)
DOW   31,827.05 (+2.43%)
QQQ   299.35 (+3.44%)
AAPL   151.46 (+2.98%)
MSFT   259.68 (+2.14%)
META   177.38 (+6.07%)
GOOGL   114.15 (+4.70%)
AMZN   118.80 (+4.43%)
TSLA   739.35 (+2.45%)
NVDA   171.66 (+6.61%)
NIO   20.25 (-2.83%)
BABA   104.99 (+1.79%)
AMD   86.57 (+6.31%)
MU   62.60 (+3.56%)
CGC   2.60 (+0.39%)
T   20.79 (+1.27%)
GE   66.85 (+4.98%)
F   12.59 (+5.27%)
DIS   101.08 (+5.62%)
AMC   16.42 (-0.73%)
PFE   51.18 (+0.85%)
PYPL   77.79 (+4.94%)
NFLX   215.35 (+12.80%)
S&P 500   3,936.69 (+2.76%)
DOW   31,827.05 (+2.43%)
QQQ   299.35 (+3.44%)
AAPL   151.46 (+2.98%)
MSFT   259.68 (+2.14%)
META   177.38 (+6.07%)
GOOGL   114.15 (+4.70%)
AMZN   118.80 (+4.43%)
TSLA   739.35 (+2.45%)
NVDA   171.66 (+6.61%)
NIO   20.25 (-2.83%)
BABA   104.99 (+1.79%)
AMD   86.57 (+6.31%)
MU   62.60 (+3.56%)
CGC   2.60 (+0.39%)
T   20.79 (+1.27%)
GE   66.85 (+4.98%)
F   12.59 (+5.27%)
DIS   101.08 (+5.62%)
AMC   16.42 (-0.73%)
PFE   51.18 (+0.85%)
PYPL   77.79 (+4.94%)
NFLX   215.35 (+12.80%)
S&P 500   3,936.69 (+2.76%)
DOW   31,827.05 (+2.43%)
QQQ   299.35 (+3.44%)
AAPL   151.46 (+2.98%)
MSFT   259.68 (+2.14%)
META   177.38 (+6.07%)
GOOGL   114.15 (+4.70%)
AMZN   118.80 (+4.43%)
TSLA   739.35 (+2.45%)
NVDA   171.66 (+6.61%)
NIO   20.25 (-2.83%)
BABA   104.99 (+1.79%)
AMD   86.57 (+6.31%)
MU   62.60 (+3.56%)
CGC   2.60 (+0.39%)
T   20.79 (+1.27%)
GE   66.85 (+4.98%)
F   12.59 (+5.27%)
DIS   101.08 (+5.62%)
AMC   16.42 (-0.73%)
PFE   51.18 (+0.85%)
PYPL   77.79 (+4.94%)
NFLX   215.35 (+12.80%)
S&P 500   3,936.69 (+2.76%)
DOW   31,827.05 (+2.43%)
QQQ   299.35 (+3.44%)
AAPL   151.46 (+2.98%)
MSFT   259.68 (+2.14%)
META   177.38 (+6.07%)
GOOGL   114.15 (+4.70%)
AMZN   118.80 (+4.43%)
TSLA   739.35 (+2.45%)
NVDA   171.66 (+6.61%)
NIO   20.25 (-2.83%)
BABA   104.99 (+1.79%)
AMD   86.57 (+6.31%)
MU   62.60 (+3.56%)
CGC   2.60 (+0.39%)
T   20.79 (+1.27%)
GE   66.85 (+4.98%)
F   12.59 (+5.27%)
DIS   101.08 (+5.62%)
AMC   16.42 (-0.73%)
PFE   51.18 (+0.85%)
PYPL   77.79 (+4.94%)
NFLX   215.35 (+12.80%)

Simon & Schuster publisher steps down to work on book

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | Hillel Italie, AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of Simon & Schuster's flagship imprint, Dana Canedy, is stepping down to concentrate on a sequel to a book Denzel Washington adapted last year for a film of the same name, “A Journal for Jordan.”

Canedy, a former New York Times editor and writer and the first Black woman to be hired as publisher of Simon & Schuster, will step down July 27. Her next book has been acquired by Simon & Schuster and she will continue there as an advisor and to work on some projects she brought to the company, including former Vice President Mike Pence's memoir.

Her sequel to “A Journal for Jordan,” currently untitled, is scheduled for 2024. “A Journal for Jordan” is the story of Canedy's late partner, First Sgt. Charles M. King, and the journal he wrote for their son while he was serving in the Iraq War. King was killed in combat in 2006.

The movie was directed by Washington and starred Michael B. Jordan as King and Chanté Adams as Canedy.

“I am pleased to continue to be a part of the Simon & Schuster family, collaborating with the team to bring readers books by these important authors,” Canedy said in a statement Tuesday. “I had not quite expected the profound impact that our movie would have on me. And after the overwhelming response to it, prompting daily requests for a follow-up to my first book, I concluded that the time is right to write the sequel to ‘A Journal for Jordan.’"

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, who announced Canedy's departure in a company memo, will serve as publisher of the imprint “for the foreseeable future.” He previously held the job before succeeding the late Carolyn Reidy in 2020 as CEO.

“Over the past two years, Dana Canedy has improved and bolstered the Simon & Schuster imprint in innumerable ways: by attracting incredibly talented authors and editors; by offering us fresh eyes on our practices through her perspective as an award-winning journalist and bestselling author; and by bringing vitality, voice, and humanity to Simon & Schuster, as I knew she would,” Karp said in a statement.


“Knowing what a great team Dana has built and sustained, I’m looking forward to working more directly and deeply on the many outstanding books we publish.”


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.