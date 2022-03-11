Simplify Your Crypto Taxes with Accointing

QQQ   330.17 (-0.33%)
Friday, March 11, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Nobody gets excited for tax season, not even accountants. And when you make more money and diversify the money you make with investments like crypto and property, tax season becomes even more of a headache. This year, crypto taxes, at least, can be a lot easier. For a limited time, you can get an Accointing Crypto Tax Software Pro Plan for 40 percent off. 

Accointing is one of the top crypto tax software on the market. It's earned 4.6 stars on the App Store, 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store and was named the Best Portfolio Tracker at the 2021 Benzinga Fintech Awards. This intuitive program lets you track, manage, and report all of your cryptocurrency transactions across different exchanges all in one place. With more than 300 integrations, you can access your complete financial record via mobile app or desktop and automatically calculate your wins and losses.

Accointing's dashboard and crypto tracker can help you analyze your performance and take a deep-dive into your transactions in real-time, set up market alerts, research trending tokens, and more, allowing you to maximize your opportunities in the marketplace. Plus, thanks to those integrations, you can easily file your Form 8949 with TurboTax, a CPA, or you can print it out to file yourself. All of it takes just five clicks to get a customized crypto tax report.

With a Pro Plan, you can track up to 50,000 total transactions in your portfolio tracking dashboard that you can include on your tax report. You'll also get access to a tax-loss harvesting tool.

Make filing crypto gains and losses easier this year. Right now, you can get an Accointing Crypto Tax Software Pro Plan for 60 percent off $299 at just $119.99. Get the Hobbyist Plan for 62 percent off $79 at just $29.99 or the Trader Plan for 60 percent off $199 at just $79.99.

Prices are subject to change.


The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



