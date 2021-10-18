Sinclair, Zillow fall; State Street, Peabody Energy rise

Monday, October 18, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., down 80 cents to $26.39.

The television broadcasting company suffered a data breach and is working to determine what information the data contained.

Toyota Motor Corp., up $2.28 to $178.55.

The automaker plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to make batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

Peabody Energy Corp., up $3.70 to $19.66.

The coal mining company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter financial update.

CDW Corp., up $8.51 to $186.23.

The information technology company is buying Sirius Compute Solutions for $2.5 billion.

State Street Corp., up $2.06 to $94.79.

The financial services company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Revance Therapeutics Inc., down $8.90 to $13.81.

The Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the biotechnology company’s frown line treatment.

Albertsons Companies Inc., up 95 cents to $29.51.

The grocery chain's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Zillow Group Inc., down $8.97 to $86.

The real estate website paused its own home purchases, saying it's beyond operational capacity.

