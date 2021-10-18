QQQ   372.65 (+1.01%)
AAPL   146.55 (+1.18%)
MSFT   307.29 (+1.01%)
FB   335.34 (+3.26%)
GOOGL   2,855.56 (+1.00%)
TSLA   870.11 (+3.21%)
AMZN   3,446.74 (+1.11%)
NVDA   222.22 (+1.65%)
BABA   166.82 (-0.70%)
NIO   39.61 (+5.04%)
CGC   13.20 (-1.12%)
GE   104.12 (-0.28%)
AMD   116.43 (+3.84%)
MU   67.26 (-0.62%)
T   25.33 (-1.44%)
F   15.56 (-0.89%)
ACB   6.92 (-1.56%)
DIS   171.14 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.32 (-0.41%)
BA   216.98 (-0.03%)
AMC   43.03 (+5.62%)
QQQ   372.65 (+1.01%)
AAPL   146.55 (+1.18%)
MSFT   307.29 (+1.01%)
FB   335.34 (+3.26%)
GOOGL   2,855.56 (+1.00%)
TSLA   870.11 (+3.21%)
AMZN   3,446.74 (+1.11%)
NVDA   222.22 (+1.65%)
BABA   166.82 (-0.70%)
NIO   39.61 (+5.04%)
CGC   13.20 (-1.12%)
GE   104.12 (-0.28%)
AMD   116.43 (+3.84%)
MU   67.26 (-0.62%)
T   25.33 (-1.44%)
F   15.56 (-0.89%)
ACB   6.92 (-1.56%)
DIS   171.14 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.32 (-0.41%)
BA   216.98 (-0.03%)
AMC   43.03 (+5.62%)
QQQ   372.65 (+1.01%)
AAPL   146.55 (+1.18%)
MSFT   307.29 (+1.01%)
FB   335.34 (+3.26%)
GOOGL   2,855.56 (+1.00%)
TSLA   870.11 (+3.21%)
AMZN   3,446.74 (+1.11%)
NVDA   222.22 (+1.65%)
BABA   166.82 (-0.70%)
NIO   39.61 (+5.04%)
CGC   13.20 (-1.12%)
GE   104.12 (-0.28%)
AMD   116.43 (+3.84%)
MU   67.26 (-0.62%)
T   25.33 (-1.44%)
F   15.56 (-0.89%)
ACB   6.92 (-1.56%)
DIS   171.14 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.32 (-0.41%)
BA   216.98 (-0.03%)
AMC   43.03 (+5.62%)
QQQ   372.65 (+1.01%)
AAPL   146.55 (+1.18%)
MSFT   307.29 (+1.01%)
FB   335.34 (+3.26%)
GOOGL   2,855.56 (+1.00%)
TSLA   870.11 (+3.21%)
AMZN   3,446.74 (+1.11%)
NVDA   222.22 (+1.65%)
BABA   166.82 (-0.70%)
NIO   39.61 (+5.04%)
CGC   13.20 (-1.12%)
GE   104.12 (-0.28%)
AMD   116.43 (+3.84%)
MU   67.26 (-0.62%)
T   25.33 (-1.44%)
F   15.56 (-0.89%)
ACB   6.92 (-1.56%)
DIS   171.14 (-3.01%)
PFE   41.32 (-0.41%)
BA   216.98 (-0.03%)
AMC   43.03 (+5.62%)

Sinclair, Zillow fall; State Street, Peabody Energy rise

Monday, October 18, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., down 80 cents to $26.39.

The television broadcasting company suffered a data breach and is working to determine what information the data contained.

Toyota Motor Corp., up $2.28 to $178.55.

The automaker plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to make batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

Peabody Energy Corp., up $3.70 to $19.66.

The coal mining company gave investors an encouraging third-quarter financial update.

CDW Corp., up $8.51 to $186.23.

The information technology company is buying Sirius Compute Solutions for $2.5 billion.

State Street Corp., up $2.06 to $94.79.

The financial services company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Revance Therapeutics Inc., down $8.90 to $13.81.

The Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the biotechnology company’s frown line treatment.

Albertsons Companies Inc., up 95 cents to $29.51.

The grocery chain's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Zillow Group Inc., down $8.97 to $86.

The real estate website paused its own home purchases, saying it's beyond operational capacity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Revance Therapeutics right now?

Before you consider Revance Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revance Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Revance Therapeutics currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CDW (CDW)2.6$186.23+4.8%0.86%28.48Buy$192.20
Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)2.8$26.39-2.9%3.03%-0.64Hold$33.33
Toyota Motor (TM)1.9$178.55+1.3%2.44%8.99BuyN/A
Peabody Energy (BTU)2.3$19.66+23.2%N/A-6.34Buy$22.00
Albertsons Companies (ACI)2.3$29.51+3.3%1.36%26.83Hold$25.41
State Street (STT)2.4$94.79+2.2%2.41%15.09Buy$93.83
Zillow Group (ZG)2.0$85.46-9.4%N/A147.34Buy$165.72
Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)2.2$13.81-39.2%N/A-2.92Buy$35.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.