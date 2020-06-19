Singapore opens gyms, dining out as China outbreak steadies

Cesar Ambrosio, son of Peruvian migrant coffin maker Carmen and Cesar Ambrosio, rests near a coffin used as furniture in his bedroom at the Bergut Funeral Services factory in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Coffin production has had to increase up to 120%, according to Nicolas Bergerie, owner of the factory. His more basic coffin model is called the COVID model and is made to cope with the increase of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A sing posted on a street box by "Black Lives Matter" protesters, reads " If you think your mask makes it hard to breath, Imagine being black in America," seen at the Grand Park downtown Los Angeles, Thursday, June 18, 2020. California is now requiring people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn't possible under a new statewide order. California Gov. Gavin Newsom previously allowed local governments to decide whether to mandate masks, and major counties like Los Angeles and San Francisco already require people to wear them inside and outside. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A worker in a protective suit swabs the throat of a man at a COVID-19 testing site for those who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. As the number of cases of COVID-19 in Beijing climbed in recent days following an outbreak linked to a wholesale food market, officials announced they had identified hundreds of thousands of people who needed to be tested for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus takes the opportunity to sell umbrellas as it rains in Beijing on Thursday, June 18, 2020. A new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing saw a decline in daily cases Thursday while the United States increased pressure on China's leaders to reveal what they know about the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Kayakers wearing face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic race off the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. Dubai has begun allowing organized sports competitions to take place after locking down over the coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 illness it causes. Competitions held Friday at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club were among the first events to be held. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Players of Bangu, wearing white uniforms, and Flamengo pay a minute of silence for the victims of the coronavirus prior to a Rio de Janeiro soccer league match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Rio de Janeiro's soccer league resumed after a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The match is being played without spectators to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Nursing home workers and advocates light over 3,400 tea lights on the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, June 18, 2020, to represent the women and men who have died of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania nursing homes. The event was part of a National Nursing Home Day of Action. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a roundtable with President Donald Trump on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin speaks during a news conference at Tulsa police headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally this weekend in Tulsa. Up to 250 Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen will be activated as a “force multiplier” for local, state and federal law enforcement providing security, Franklin said. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP)
In this June 18, 2020, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, workers spray disinfectant in the central hall of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing. New confirmed cases of coronavirus remained stable in China's capital on Friday after a public health official declared Beijing's latest outbreak under control. (Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua via AP)
Kayakers race in front of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, off the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. Dubai has begun allowing organized sports competitions to take place after locking down over the coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 illness it causes. Competitions held Friday at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club were among the first events to be held. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)
Players of Bangu, wearing white uniforms, and Flamengo pay a minute of silence for the victims of the coronavirus prior to a Rio de Janeiro soccer league match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Rio de Janeiro's soccer league resumed after a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The match is being played without spectators to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Nursing home worker Molly Brechtel of Erie, Pa. stands in front of over 3,400 tea lights on the steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, June 18, 2020, to represent the women and men who have died of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania nursing homes. The event was part of a National Nursing Home Day of Action. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)
Haitian migrant and coffin factory worker Francois Joseph cleans his hands after day of work at the Bergut Funeral Services factory in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2020. DCoffin production has had to increase up to 120%, according to Nicolas Bergerie, owner of the factory. His more basic coffin model is called the COVID model and is made to cope with the increase of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Cesar Ambrosio warms his feet on a fire while his father works in the finishing details of a production line of coffins at the Bergut Funeral Services' factory in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The coffin production has had to increase up to 120%, according to Nicolas Bergerie, owner of the factory. His more basic coffin model is called the COVID model and is made to cope with the increase of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Haitian migrant and coffin factory worker Francois Joseph eats his lunch at the Bergut Funeral Services factory in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The coffin production has had to increase up to 120%, according to Nicolas Bergerie, owner of the factory. His more basic coffin model is called the COVID model and is made to cope with the increase of deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Health worker Ulises Cardenas Santana attempts to get a sample for COVID-19 testing, from a man at the Central de Abasto market in Mexico City, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Professional dancers from the Colombian folk dance company in Barcelona rehearse a dance choreography in a park due to restrictions of using indoor rehearsal spaces on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Russian military cadets wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus infection march during a rehearsal for a military parade in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat was postponed from May 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now set for June 24. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks during a news conference at police headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally this weekend in Tulsa. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP)
Children wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus chat outside a restaurant in Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. China declared a fresh outbreak in Beijing under control after numbers for new cases stabilized as hundreds of thousands are tested. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A group of five people have lunch together at the Newton Food Center Friday, June 19, 2020, in Singapore. Singaporeans can now wine and dine at restaurants, work out at gyms and get together with five people or less after most lockdown restrictions were lifted Friday. (AP Photo/YK Chan)
A woman wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus rides an electric bike on the streets of Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. China declared a fresh outbreak in Beijing under control after numbers for new cases stabilized as hundreds of thousands are tested. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A man lifts weights at a fitness center Friday, June 19, 2020, in Singapore. Singaporeans can now wine and dine at restaurants, work out at the gym and get together with up to five people after most lockdown restrictions were lifted Friday. (AP Photo/YK Chan)
People have lunch together at the Newton Food Center Friday, June 19, 2020, in Singapore. Singaporeans can wine and dine at restaurants, work out at the gym and get together but no more than five people after most lockdown restrictions were lifted Friday. (AP Photo/YK Chan)
A boy wearing a face mask sells balloons on a street in Kolkata, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Passengers wait for a bullet train at Tokyo station Friday, June 19, 2020. All domestic restrictions were removed Friday and people can now start travel anywhere in Japan. (Kyodo News via AP)
Orange jerseys are placed on empty seats during a practice session prior to an opening baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo Friday, June 19, 2020. Japan's professional baseball regular season will be kicked off in the day without fans in attendance because of the threat of the spreading coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Players of Bangu, wearing white uniforms, and Flamengo pay a minute of silence for the victims of the coronavirus prior to a Rio de Janeiro soccer league match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Rio de Janeiro's soccer league resumed after a three-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The match is being played without spectators to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Guillerma Torres, wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, carries a basket of fruit on her head to sell, on a street in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The hospitalization Wednesday of Honduras' president with COVID-19 and pneumonia has drawn attention to another country struggling under the pandemic's strain as cases rise exponentially in the capital. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez)
Supporters of President Trump, including a man dressed as the border wall, line up outside outside an arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 18, 2020, where the president will hold his first campaign rally in months this weekend .Despite the heat, the ever-growing risk of coronavirus and a lukewarm reception from local officials, dozens of backers of Trump are already camped out outside the arena (AP photo/ Tom McCarthy)
SINGAPORE (AP) — Singaporeans can wine and dine at restaurants, work out at the gym and socialize with no more than five people at a time as of Friday, when the city-state removed most of its pandemic lockdown restrictions.
The latest relaxation comes as reopenings in many places around the world are touching off fresh spikes in infections, raising questions about how to live with the coronavirus without causing unnecessary deaths or economic catastrophe.
Getting back to business in Singapore came as China declared a fresh outbreak in Beijing under control after confirming 25 new cases among some 360,000 people tested. That was up by just four from a day earlier.
A Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention official said the number of cases was expected to fall soon in outbreak centered on Beijing’s main wholesale market. So far Beijing has confirmed 183 new cases over the past week.
Singapore's malls, gyms, massage parlors, parks and other public facilities reopened their doors with strict social distancing and other precautions.
“It was a long awaited experience, I would say. It’s been quite a few months long," said Thomas Tan, 34-year old customer service officer eating in an outdoor market. “It’s good to be able to eat outside with friends but there still must be social distancing.”
After at first appearing to have been a model for containing the virus, the country of only 5.8 million has one of the highest infection rates in Asia with 41,473 cases, mostly linked to foreign workers’ dorms. Authorities say such cases have declined, with no new large clusters and a stable number of other cases despite a partial economic reopening two weeks ago.
Wee Cheng Yan, a gym trainer, said it felt good to return to work after two months at home.
“Definitely, interaction has been lacking the past few months," he said. “Watching a lot of TV. Doing a bit of resistance band training, which is not as effective as working out in the gym."
Members of the gym still must make appointments and are limited to only two hours a day. The steam rooms remained shut and clients must wear masks at most times.
Contact sports, concerts, trade fairs, singing lessons and mass religious meetings are still banned and entertainment venues such as cinemas, karaokes and bars remain shut.
The 25 new cases reported Friday in Beijing were among 32 nationwide in China, four of them in Chinese who had returned from overseas.
Such outbreaks are inevitable, Wu Zunyou of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told a news conference. But he stressed that prevention measures should not slacken.
Beijing suspended classes and put opening-up plans for everything from sports events to art exhibitions on hold. Bus travel to other regions was suspended to prevent the spread of the outbreak.
The outbreak started in the seafood section of the city's Xinfadi market, raising worries infections might have come from imported fish or sea products. But a customs administration notice said nationwide testing for the coronavirus in food imports were all negative.
The pandemic is waxing and waning in many places, with numbers of cases soaring in Indonesia and India, Brazil and Mexico but appearing to be under control or contained in Thailand, Japan, Vietnam and New Zealand.
Japan's foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, said Friday that Japan and Vietnam have agreed to partially lift travel bans and ease restrictions step by step under the understanding that both countries have their outbreaks largely under control.
Vietnam is among four countries that Japan is discussing resuming mutual visits in phases. It is seeking similar arrangements with Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.
Meanwhile, India recorded 13,586 newly confirmed cases on Friday, raising its total to 380,532. Still, shops, malls, factories and places of worship have been allowed to reopen while schools and cinemas remain shuttered.
Infections surged in rural areas after hundreds of thousands of migrant workers left cities after losing jobs in a lockdown announced in late March. Such precautions are now restricted to high-risk “containment" zones.
In South Korea, outbreaks have inspired second-guessing on whether officials were too quick to ease social distancing guidelines in April after a first wave of infections waned. Officials reported 49 cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the virus continues to spread in the densely populated capital area of Seoul, where half of its 51 million people live. About 30 to 50 new cases have been confirmed per day since late May.
The new coronavirus has infected more than 8.4 million people worldwide and killed more than 453,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The actual number is thought to be much higher because many cases are asymptomatic or go untested.
In the U.S., which has the most cases at nearly 2.2 million, states have been pushing ahead with reopenings from full or partial pandemic shutdowns despite surges in cases in many places, including Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and California.
New cases skyrocketed Thursday in Oklahoma by 450, double the record-setting number reported two days earlier. Tulsa County, where President Donald Trump plans a rally on Saturday at an indoor arena, remained the state’s leading hot spot with 120 new cases for a total of 1,825.
The new wave comes amid demonstrations to protest police killings of black citizens and ahead of weekend Juneteenth celebrations marking the end of slavery in the U.S.
Scores of people in campers and tents were lining up early for Trump's first rally in months. Protesters were also gathering.
Trump said Thursday he picked Oklahoma partly because “you’ve done so well with the COVID.”
Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart pushed for postponing the event, but the state's Republican governor, Kevin Stitt said Oklahoma was ready and its rate of positive COVID-19 tests was lower than many other states.
“It’s going to be safe,” said Stitt, a Republican. “We have to learn how to be safe and how to move on.”
___
Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis
Depending on how you look at it, the economic outlook is getting cloudier or clearer.
The argument for a cloudy economy is easy to make. Multiple times of day we hear about more Americans testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The worldwide number of positive tests exceeds one million. And unfortunately, it will go higher. We just don’t know by how much.
But there are two parts to this ongoing situation. The first is the real-time science experiment as the world attempts to flatten the curve. The other is the very real economic impact. And the numbers of the economic carnage are coming in faster than any significant evidence of a flattening curve.
The number of unemployed now exceeds six million and will only rise. The government is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at the problem. But it’s an experiment in real-time. We won’t know the results for some time.
But even while we wait for a new normal to return, there are ways for you to profit. There are companies that are keeping our economy going now, and have a business model that sets them up well for success after the pandemic is over.
View the "8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis".