Singapore opens its first ministerial graft trial in nearly half a century

Written by The Associated Press
September 23, 2024
Singapore's Second Minister for Home Affairs & Trade and Industry S. Iswaran speaks during a news conference in Singapore, Sept. 22, 2012, to announce that Singapore will continue to host the Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay City Circuit for the next five years. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore's first ministerial corruption trial in nearly half a century began Tuesday, with former Transport Minister S. Iswaran battling charges in a rare scandal in the Asian financial hub known for its squeaky clean government.

A former senior politician in the long-ruling People’s Action Party, Iswaran pleaded guilty in January to 35 charges of accepting gifts such as concert tickets and golf clubs valued at 403,000 Singapore dollars ($312,000), graft and obstructing justice.

But in a twist at the start of the trial, local media said prosecutors will now proceed with only five charges. These include four related to public servants obtaining valuable things, and one charge of obstruction of justice, Channel News Asia reported.

It said prosecutors will apply for the remaining 30 charges to be taken into consideration for sentencing. No reasons were given for the move.

Singapore ministers are among the most well-paid in the world. Although the amount involved in Iswaran’s case appeared to be relatively minor, his indictment is an embarrassment to the PAP, which prides itself on a clean image. The last Cabinet minister charged with graft was Wee Toon Boon, who was found guilty in 1975 and jailed for accepting gifts in exchange for helping a businessperson. Another Cabinet minister was investigated for graft in 1986, but died before charges were filed.

Iswaran had resigned just before he was charged, and has vowed to clear his name. His trial comes just over four months after Singapore installed new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong, who stepped down after 20 years at the helm.

Lee has said before he stepped down that Iswaran’s case was dealt with vigorously according to the law and vowed to uphold his government’s reputation for honesty and incorruptibility. The case could cast a shadow on the PAP ahead of general elections due by late 2025.

Iswaran, 62, was alleged to have received goods from Malaysian property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, some in return for helping the Singapore-based man advance his business interests. The gifts included free tickets for Singapore’s Formula 1 Grand Prix, as well as football matches and musicals in the United Kingdom. Ong owns the right to the local F1 race, and Iswaran was chair of and later adviser to the Grand Prix’s steering committee.

He also allegedly obtained 10 bottles of whisky, 12 bottles of wine and other items from businessperson Lum Kok Seng, whose company has work contracts with the government. Although the contracts were awarded before Iswaran became transport minister in 2021, the charge sheets said he was aware of Lum’s business dealings with his ministry.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers said it will decide whether to charge Ong and Lum after the case against Iswaran has been completed, based on the evidence presented in court.

