Sinovac aims for 600 million dose capacity for COVID vaccine

In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, workers unload a container containing experimental coronavirus vaccines made by Chinese company Sinovac from the cargo bay of a Garuda Indonesia plane at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, late Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Indonesia's government said more than a million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in the country late Sunday and more are expected to arrive in early January. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
In this photo released by the Indonesian Presidential Palace, workers spray disinfectant over a container containing experimental coronavirus vaccines made by the Chinese company Sinovac, upon arrival at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, late Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Indonesia's government said more than a million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in the country late Sunday and more are expected to arrive in early January. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, workers prepare a container containing experimental coronavirus vaccines made by Chinese company Sinovac for transport as they arrive at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, late Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Indonesia's government said more than a million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in the country late Sunday and more are expected to arrive in early January. (Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese vaccine company Sinovac announced Monday that it is planning to complete a new facility to double its annual vaccine production capacity to 600 million doses by the end of the year, while also securing a $500 million investment in a boost to its COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.
The company is currently conducting the last stage of clinical trials for its vaccine candidate in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia and is among the frontrunners of China' s vaccine efforts. China has at least five COVID-19 vaccine candidates running late stage clinical trials across more than a dozen countries.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd., a pharmaceutical conglomerate, bought a 15% stake in Sinovac for an investment of $500 million. The funds will allow the company to “improve our vaccine sales capabilities, expand in Asia markets, develop and access new technologies, and most importantly, accelerate our efforts to help combat the global pandemic,” Sinovac CEO Yin Weidong said in a statement.
On Sunday, 1.2 million doses of its experimental vaccine arrived in Indonesia and are expected to be approved for use soon.
Sinovac's candidate is a two-dose inactivated vaccine, an old-school technology in which a live virus is killed and then purified. It can be stored at 2 to 8 C (36 to 46 F), within the range of a normal refrigerator, unlike some other vaccines candidates that require far lower temperatures.
Sinovac's experimental vaccine is currently approved for emergency use in China, although it has not yet obtained final market approval. Under emergency use, it has been distributed to groups the Chinese government deemed suitable, including front-line medical workers and border personnel.
The latest public data from the company, published in the science journal Lancet, showed its candidate produced lower levels of antibodies in people than those who have recovered from COVID-19.
7 Housing Sector Stocks That May Be Ready to Explode
In one of the strongest economies our nation has ever known, housing stocks should have been going through the roof. But it took the Federal Reserve practically giving money away for homebuyers to get their appetite back.
And then even with mortgage rates at historical lows, the novel coronavirus came on the scene and ruined the party again. Home buying and home building came to a halt. Some of which was simply due to the fact that Americans were staying inside.
One of the closely watched indicators of the health of the housing market is the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Housing Market Index (HMI). In March, prior to the national mitigation efforts, the HMI had climbed to 72. For reference purposes, a neutral reading is 50.
Although not unexpected, April showed just how far demand had fallen. The HMI plunged 42 points to 30. Things got slightly better in May as the index climbed to 37.
But that may be changing. In June, the HMI posted a better than expected 56.8%. After hitting 37 in May, this marked the Index’s largest monthly gain ever. And not surprisingly some lagging housing stocks got a much-needed jump start. Homebuilder stocks in particular have been on the rise in recent months.
To help you capitalize on what looks like an emerging trend for the rest of the year, we’ve put together this special presentation.
View the "7 Housing Sector Stocks That May Be Ready to Explode".