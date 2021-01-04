Slack starts the year with a global outage

The Slack app icon is displayed on an iPhone screen, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Long Beach, Calif. In a deal announced Tuesday, business software pioneer Salesforce.com is buying work-chatting service Slack for $27.7 billion in a deal aimed at giving the two companies a better shot at competing against longtime industry powerhouse Microsoft. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Slack, the messaging service used by millions of people for work and school, suffered a global outage on Monday, the first day back for most people returning from the New Year's holiday.
“Our team is currently investigating and we’re sorry for any troubles this may be causing," Slack said in a prepared statement.
The outage began around 10 a.m. Eastern time and disrupted service in the U.S., Germany, India, the U.K., Japan and elsewhere. Slack said that people should check https://status.slack.com for updates.
