Slew of Retail Earnings Due Out Ahead of Black Friday

In terms of economic data, next week will be relatively quiet, with most of it released on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving, before Wall Street closes on Thursday and comes back on Friday for a half session.

A host of retail earnings will be released ahead of the holiday as well. Specifically, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), American Eagle (AEO), Best Buy (BBY), Burlington Stores (BURL), Deere (DE), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Dollar Tree (DLTR), HP (HPQ), Nordstrom (JWN), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Urban Outfitters (URBN), and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) will report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index is due out. Monday, Nov. 21.

Tuesday, Nov. 22 will not feature any relevant economic data.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its meeting minutes on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Both the S&P U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) are on tap, as well as the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment and five-year inflation expectations. Initial and continuing jobless claims, core capital equipment orders, durable goods orders, and new home sales are also expected.

Markets will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving.

No economic data is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, but investors will be watching how inflation impacts Black Friday.

One question that investors frequently ask is “when do I sell a stock?" That can be tricky to answer when stocks are going up, but it can be just as tricky when stocks are going down. And that's even more the case when it comes to penny stocks.

Many investors who buy penny stocks do so knowing that they're placing a speculative bet. This means they're willing to hold on to the stock even when fundamental and technical trends are working against them. But, depending on your position, there are times when it's best to sell some shares even if you have to take a loss and try again another day.

Penny stocks are typically regarded as stocks that trade below $1 (i.e. for pennies on the dollar). But in recent years, the definition has expanded to include all stocks that trade for less than $5. And that's the definition being used in this special presentation.

We're looking at seven penny stocks that investors should sell now. Each has market forces that suggest the stock price still has room to go down. That means selling today can help you get a better price in the future.

View the Stocks Here .