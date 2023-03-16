S&P 500   3,891.93
Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Quarters From One U.S. State and Year Could Be Worth $6,000. Are You a (Very Lucky) Accidental Collector?
3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
Here's How to Understand the Ups and Downs of the Stock Market
Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
Meme-Stock AMC's Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
Sliding Oil Stock Flashing Bull Signal

Wed., March 15, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stock is down 4.2% to trade at $93.80 at last glance, as the global bank selloff weighs on energy stocks. However, should oil bounce back in the near term, PSX also happens to be near a trendline with historically bullish implications. 

The stock has come within one standard deviation of its 200-day moving average for the eighth time in the past three years. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, PSX was positive one month later 86% of the time, averaging an 8.7% gain.  A similar move would push the shares back up to the $102 level, recovering its March losses. 

PSX Mar15

An unwinding of pessimism in the options pits could provide tailwinds as well. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), PSX's 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.34 ranks higher than 83% of readings from the past year. 

10

