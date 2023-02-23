Sliding vaccine sales and costs shrink Moderna 4Q profit

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 
S&P 500   3,991.05
DOW   33,045.09
QQQ   294.25
Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 
It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
China Threat Triggers Potential Mining Boom for Investors (Ad)
JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm 

Sliding vaccine sales and costs shrink Moderna 4Q profit

Thu., February 23, 2023 | The Associated Press

In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. Moderna reports their financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Moderna’s fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment.

Moderna said Thursday that its cost of sales jumped nearly a billion dollars to $1.9 billion in the final quarter of 2022. That included a $400 million payment to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases tied to a new license agreement started in December.

The drugmaker’s profit fell to $1.46 billion, or $3.61 per share.

Total revenue dropped 29%to $5.08 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $4.60 per share on $5.02 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Moderna’s Spikevax is the company’s main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations.

The company had said last month that it recorded $18.4 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine last year, and it expects about $5 billion in 2023.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. slipped 1% to $156 in premarket trading.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2023 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2023 Cover

Recent Videos

Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: