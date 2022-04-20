S&P 500   4,462.21
DOW   34,911.20
QQQ   346.26
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher
Live updates | US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power
Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 10 injured
J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness 
S&P 500   4,462.21
DOW   34,911.20
QQQ   346.26
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher
Live updates | US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power
Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 10 injured
J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness 
S&P 500   4,462.21
DOW   34,911.20
QQQ   346.26
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher
Live updates | US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power
Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 10 injured
J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness 
S&P 500   4,462.21
DOW   34,911.20
QQQ   346.26
3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
Tech stocks rally after an early loss, leading market higher
Live updates | US says Russia has lost 25% of combat power
Sri Lanka police open fire at protesters; 1 dead, 10 injured
J&J suspends COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness 

Slovak former premier Robert Fico faces criminal charges

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | The Associated Press


In this Sunday, March 6, 2016 file photo, Robert Fico, the then chairman of the SMER-Social Democracy, smiles after a TV debate after Slovakia's general elections in Bratislava, Slovakia. On Wednesday April 20, 2022, Slovakia's police said that former Prime Minister Robert Fico was under investigation, facing unspecified criminal charges. Police said in a brief statement Fico's former Interior Minister Robert Kalinak have been also charged in the same case. Police immediately didn't offer any more details. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Former Prime Minister Robert Fico is facing facing criminal charges in Slovakia, police said Wednesday.

Police said in a brief statement that Fico’s former interior minister, Robert Kalinak, has been also charged in the same case. Police didn't immediately offer any other details.

Their attorney, David Lindtner, said they have been charged with creating a criminal group.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he hoped the decision to charge Fico and Kalinak was supported by evidence. He said that it was an autonomous decision by law enforcement authorities.

Fico is currently a lawmaker for his leftist opposition Smer-Social Democracy party. Police haven't yet asked parliament to waive immunity rules and allow his detention.

Kalinak currently works as a lawyer.

Lindtner said they consider the charges politically motivated.

“We consider it a political attack on the representatives of the opposition,” Lindtner told Slovak media.

Fico was expected to react at a news conference later Wednesday.

The current four-party coalition government made the fight against corruption a key policy issue. Since it took power after the 2020 general election, a number of senior officials, police officers, judges, prosecutors, politicians and business people have been charged with corruption and other crimes.

Fico, considered a populist politician, served as the prime minister between 2006-2010 and again again from 2012-2018.

He resigned after the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist, Jan Kuciak, and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova.

Kuciak had been investigating possible government corruption when he was killed. The killings prompted major street protests unseen since the 1989 Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia and a political crisis that led to the government’s collapse.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.