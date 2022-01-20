S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
The Top 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Bank on Long-Term
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
The Top 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Bank on Long-Term
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
The Top 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Bank on Long-Term
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
The Top 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Bank on Long-Term
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down

Slovenia's president to set general election for April 24

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia is set to hold a parliamentary election on April 24, the president said Thursday.

The vote will test the popularity of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa amid political divisions in the small European Union nation.

President Borut Pahor said he will formally schedule the vote in early February. The April 24 choice is the earliest possible date envisaged by electoral law.

The election will pit Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party and its allies against a coalition of left-leaning groups that have promised to join forces against the populist leader with close ties to Hungary's hard-line Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

A veteran politician, Jansa took over the government helm in early March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic started.

Critics at home have accused Jansa of curbing democratic freedoms and fostering divisive policies in the traditionally moderate nation of about 2 million people.

Jansa, a fierce anti-immigration politician, also has faced scrutiny within the EU over complaints of pressure on the media in Slovenia.

Recent surveys in Slovenia have shown that Jansa's SDS remains the most popular party, but not strong enough to rule on its own.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.