Slow tallies in close Kenya election raise fears of meddling

S&P 500   4,231.68 (+0.58%)
DOW   33,496.05 (+0.48%)
QQQ   326.73 (+0.82%)
AAPL   169.95 (+0.87%)
MSFT   288.10 (+0.38%)
META   180.91 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+1.28%)
AMZN   141.40 (+0.54%)
TSLA   862.00 (+0.25%)
NVDA   182.94 (+1.96%)
NIO   20.39 (-2.07%)
BABA   93.61 (-1.33%)
AMD   100.43 (+2.35%)
MU   63.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.14 (+0.55%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   78.94 (+0.05%)
F   15.98 (+0.95%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   25.68 (+0.86%)
PYPL   101.46 (+2.37%)
PFE   49.38 (+2.26%)
NFLX   246.31 (+1.49%)
S&P 500   4,231.68 (+0.58%)
DOW   33,496.05 (+0.48%)
QQQ   326.73 (+0.82%)
AAPL   169.95 (+0.87%)
MSFT   288.10 (+0.38%)
META   180.91 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+1.28%)
AMZN   141.40 (+0.54%)
TSLA   862.00 (+0.25%)
NVDA   182.94 (+1.96%)
NIO   20.39 (-2.07%)
BABA   93.61 (-1.33%)
AMD   100.43 (+2.35%)
MU   63.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.14 (+0.55%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   78.94 (+0.05%)
F   15.98 (+0.95%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   25.68 (+0.86%)
PYPL   101.46 (+2.37%)
PFE   49.38 (+2.26%)
NFLX   246.31 (+1.49%)
S&P 500   4,231.68 (+0.58%)
DOW   33,496.05 (+0.48%)
QQQ   326.73 (+0.82%)
AAPL   169.95 (+0.87%)
MSFT   288.10 (+0.38%)
META   180.91 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+1.28%)
AMZN   141.40 (+0.54%)
TSLA   862.00 (+0.25%)
NVDA   182.94 (+1.96%)
NIO   20.39 (-2.07%)
BABA   93.61 (-1.33%)
AMD   100.43 (+2.35%)
MU   63.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.14 (+0.55%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   78.94 (+0.05%)
F   15.98 (+0.95%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   25.68 (+0.86%)
PYPL   101.46 (+2.37%)
PFE   49.38 (+2.26%)
NFLX   246.31 (+1.49%)
S&P 500   4,231.68 (+0.58%)
DOW   33,496.05 (+0.48%)
QQQ   326.73 (+0.82%)
AAPL   169.95 (+0.87%)
MSFT   288.10 (+0.38%)
META   180.91 (+1.93%)
GOOGL   120.36 (+1.28%)
AMZN   141.40 (+0.54%)
TSLA   862.00 (+0.25%)
NVDA   182.94 (+1.96%)
NIO   20.39 (-2.07%)
BABA   93.61 (-1.33%)
AMD   100.43 (+2.35%)
MU   63.30 (+1.57%)
T   18.14 (+0.55%)
CGC   3.28 (+4.13%)
GE   78.94 (+0.05%)
F   15.98 (+0.95%)
DIS   121.20 (+2.98%)
AMC   25.68 (+0.86%)
PYPL   101.46 (+2.37%)
PFE   49.38 (+2.26%)
NFLX   246.31 (+1.49%)

Slow tallies in close Kenya election raise fears of meddling

Fri., August 12, 2022 | Cara Anna, Associated Press


A man watches electoral news on a television in an electronics repair shop in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Vote-tallying in Kenya’s close presidential election isn’t moving fast enough, the electoral commission chair said Friday, while parallel counting by local media dramatically slowed amid concerns about censorship or meddling.

The head of the government-created Media Council of Kenya told The Associated Press that “no one has asked anyone to stop,” but added that “we want to align the numbers with each other” and “I think let’s peer review our numbers.” David Omwoyo was going into a meeting with media leaders as he spoke.

Kenyans and other observers expressed concern after Kenya Television Network, NTV Kenya and Citizen TV tallies of presidential results forms posted online by the electoral commission stopped or slowed Thursday evening.

Their differing results fed anxiety as longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga, backed by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta in his fifth attempt at the presidency, faces Deputy President William Ruto, who fell out with the president years ago.

Kenya could see a runoff presidential election for the first time.

With no clear winner emerging and perhaps days more to wait, social media hummed with unverified claims by both candidates' supporters, which rights groups called dangerous in a country with a history of political violence.

Even the official count was sluggish, adding to impatience. “We're not moving as fast as we should," electoral commission chair Wafula Chebukati said.

The public posting of results forms was meant to be a groundbreaking exercise in transparency for the electoral commission, which is under pressure after the high court cited irregularities and overturned the results of the previous presidential election in 2017, a first in Africa. Kenyatta won the new vote after Odinga boycotted it.

The commission chair even appeared to tease local media houses a day after Tuesday’s election, saying they were “behind” in tallying the more than 46,000 results forms being posted from around the country.


But transparency “is also a double-edged sword if caution and responsibility is not exercised,” the Kenya Human Rights Commission said Friday, saying the various media tallies without explanation have caused “anxiety, fear, unrest and in extreme cases, violence.” Meanwhile, social media is “awash with false information,” it said.

The media council on Wednesday noted “growing concerns” about the varying tallies and said it was consulting with media owners and editors “to find an urgent solution to this to ensure Kenyans receive synchronized results.”

Their slowdown brought criticism. “For media to be silent and opaque on their own counts and why they've stopped is yet another betrayal of their duty to Kenyans,” cartoonist and commentator Patrick Gathara tweeted Friday.

Editorial directors with the Citizen and Standard/KTN media houses did not respond to AP questions. The editor of the Nation media group, Mutuma Mathiu, addressed concerns in a commentary saying the slow count has given rise “to a whole raft of conspiracy theories and complaints," adding that “media occupy different positions in relation to political interests.” He also cited the need to remain independent and do accurate work.

To win outright, a candidate needs more than half of all votes and at least 25% of the votes in more than half of Kenya’s 47 counties. No outright winner means a runoff election within 30 days.

Seeking answers, some Kenyans have turned to counting a far smaller set of results forms for 291 constituencies also being published by the electoral commission. Almost 75% of them had been posted Friday afternoon.

Turnout dipped sharply in this election, to 65%, as some Kenyans expressed weariness with seeing long-familiar political leaders on the ballot and frustration with economic issues including widespread corruption and rising prices.

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.