Small business COVID-19 relief program runs out of money





NEW YORK (AP) — The government’s key COVID-19 relief program for small businesses has run out of money.

The Small Business Administration said Wednesday that the Paycheck Protection Program has been exhausted. As of Sunday, the PPP had given out nearly 10.8 million loans worth more than $780 billion since April of last year.

The program, which has run out of cash and refunded by Congress twice before, was scheduled to expire May 31. It’s not yet known if lawmakers will approve another round of funding.

The SBA said in a statement it will still fund applications that have been approved. New applications made through Community Financial Institutions, which are financial lenders that serve underserved communities, would also be funded.

More than half the loans and nearly a third of the loan money were distributed this year. The average loan size was $46,000, less than half the $101,000 average loan in 2020. That is a sign that smaller companies unable to get loans last year were now getting funding. Companies have been drawn to the loans because they promised forgiveness if the money is used for payroll and other essentials.

But, while the PPP helped save many companies devastated by the pandemic, the Biden administration has estimated that more than 400,000 U.S. businesses have permanently closed due to the virus.

More aid is still available to small businesses through SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and restaurants with no more than 20 locations can apply for grants through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund that began accepting applications on Monday. Help is also available to owners of theaters and other entertainment companies under the Shuttered Venues Operator Grants.

The PPP has been criticized because many very small companies, including those owned by minorities, struggled to have their applications accepted by banks. Many of these companies had to wait weeks or months until community banks, credit unions and online lenders were added to the SBA's roster of financial institutions.

“The program was always fundamentally flawed as it was based on an unequal traditional banking system,” said John Arensmeyer, CEO of Small Business Majority, an advocacy group. Congress should consider more grants to help companies still struggling due to the pandemic, he said.

Karen Kerrigan, president of the Small Business & Entrepreneur Council, said she was “getting a sense from conversations on Capitol Hill that PPP has run its course." She said private-sector investment and lending is needed to help small businesses recover, and to help new companies launch.

The PPP was also criticized because it imposed restrictions on sole proprietors without employees. For example, they could not apply for loans until a week after the program began on April 4, 2020. Many also found it difficult to meet the paperwork requirements for loans.

Keith Hall, president of the advocacy group National Association for the Self-Employed, said any companies whose applications were delayed because of restrictions should still get their loans, even if it means Congress needs to allocate more funds to the PPP.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.