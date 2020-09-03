S&P 500   0.62 (-4.45%)
DOW   0.62 (-4.45%)
QQQ   287.41 (-5.07%)
AAPL   120.88 (-8.01%)
MSFT   217.30 (-6.19%)
FB   291.12 (-3.76%)
GOOGL   1,629.51 (-5.12%)
AMZN   3,368.00 (-4.63%)
NVDA   520.62 (-9.28%)
TSLA   407.00 (-9.02%)
BABA   282.50 (-4.58%)
CGC   16.44 (+0.49%)
GE   6.32 (-1.86%)
MU   46.33 (-3.14%)
AMD   82.54 (-8.51%)
T   29.59 (-0.37%)
F   6.82 (-1.87%)
ACB   9.02 (+0.22%)
GILD   65.91 (-1.32%)
NFLX   525.75 (-4.90%)
DIS   133.24 (-1.59%)
BAC   25.66 (-1.38%)
BA   168.77 (-3.44%)
Smartsheet, Ambaralla fall; Carnival, Five Below rise

Thursday, September 3, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Novavax, Inc., down 1 cent to $102.90.

The biotechnology company published more encouraging data from an early study of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

PVH Corp., up $1.94 to $61.45.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands reported surprisingly good second-quarter earnings.

Five Below, Inc., up $10.05 to $127.13.

The discount retailer handily beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts and said the third quarter is off to a strong start.

Ciena Corp., down $14.61 to $45.46.

The network and communications company said a slowdown in orders will continue to hurt revenue for a few quarters.

Smartsheet, Inc., down $9.38 to $50.26.

The cloud-based work-management platform gave investors a disappointing third-quarter earnings forecast.

Ambarella, Inc., down $5.81 to $50.09.

The video-compression chipmaker gave investors a weak third-quarter revenue forecast.

Carnival Corp., up 87 cents to $17.58.

The cruise line's Costa Cruises will resume sailing on Sept. 6 and its Aida Cruises on Nov. 1.

Nvidia Corp., down $53.24 to $520.62.

China will ramp up support for its semiconductor industry according to Bloomberg, which could hurt U.S. chipmakers.

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Five Below (FIVE)1.4$127.16+8.6%N/A72.66Buy$119.26
Smartsheet (SMAR)1.5$50.26-15.7%N/A-56.47Buy$53.25
Novavax (NVAX)2.1$102.98+0.1%N/A-37.45Buy$138.64
Ambarella (AMBA)1.7$50.09-10.4%N/A-39.13Hold$60.64
Carnival (CCL)1.5$17.58+5.2%N/A-4.37Hold$19.57
PVH (PVH)1.7$61.45+3.3%N/A-5.64Buy$70.00
Ciena (CIEN)2.0$45.46-24.3%N/A22.18Buy$57.40
