SmileDirectClub, Occidental rise; Cal-Maine, Xerox fall

S&P 500   3,246.28 (+0.35%)
DOW   28,703.38 (+0.24%)
QQQ   215.56 (+0.64%)
AAPL   299.80 (+0.80%)
FB   212.60 (+1.88%)
MSFT   159.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   1,397.81 (+2.67%)
AMZN   1,902.88 (+1.49%)
CGC   20.08 (+0.90%)
NVDA   237.06 (+0.42%)
MU   53.57 (-1.78%)
BABA   216.64 (-0.17%)
GE   12.14 (+1.42%)
TSLA   451.50 (+1.92%)
AMD   48.39 (-0.43%)
T   39.10 (+0.10%)
ACB   1.90 (-5.00%)
F   9.16 (-0.54%)
NFLX   335.83 (+3.05%)
PRI   130.58 (-0.86%)
BAC   34.85 (-0.14%)
GILD   65.65 (+0.89%)
DIS   145.65 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   3,246.28 (+0.35%)
DOW   28,703.38 (+0.24%)
QQQ   215.56 (+0.64%)
AAPL   299.80 (+0.80%)
FB   212.60 (+1.88%)
MSFT   159.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   1,397.81 (+2.67%)
AMZN   1,902.88 (+1.49%)
CGC   20.08 (+0.90%)
NVDA   237.06 (+0.42%)
MU   53.57 (-1.78%)
BABA   216.64 (-0.17%)
GE   12.14 (+1.42%)
TSLA   451.50 (+1.92%)
AMD   48.39 (-0.43%)
T   39.10 (+0.10%)
ACB   1.90 (-5.00%)
F   9.16 (-0.54%)
NFLX   335.83 (+3.05%)
PRI   130.58 (-0.86%)
BAC   34.85 (-0.14%)
GILD   65.65 (+0.89%)
DIS   145.65 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   3,246.28 (+0.35%)
DOW   28,703.38 (+0.24%)
QQQ   215.56 (+0.64%)
AAPL   299.80 (+0.80%)
FB   212.60 (+1.88%)
MSFT   159.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   1,397.81 (+2.67%)
AMZN   1,902.88 (+1.49%)
CGC   20.08 (+0.90%)
NVDA   237.06 (+0.42%)
MU   53.57 (-1.78%)
BABA   216.64 (-0.17%)
GE   12.14 (+1.42%)
TSLA   451.50 (+1.92%)
AMD   48.39 (-0.43%)
T   39.10 (+0.10%)
ACB   1.90 (-5.00%)
F   9.16 (-0.54%)
NFLX   335.83 (+3.05%)
PRI   130.58 (-0.86%)
BAC   34.85 (-0.14%)
GILD   65.65 (+0.89%)
DIS   145.65 (-0.58%)
S&P 500   3,246.28 (+0.35%)
DOW   28,703.38 (+0.24%)
QQQ   215.56 (+0.64%)
AAPL   299.80 (+0.80%)
FB   212.60 (+1.88%)
MSFT   159.03 (+0.26%)
GOOGL   1,397.81 (+2.67%)
AMZN   1,902.88 (+1.49%)
CGC   20.08 (+0.90%)
NVDA   237.06 (+0.42%)
MU   53.57 (-1.78%)
BABA   216.64 (-0.17%)
GE   12.14 (+1.42%)
TSLA   451.50 (+1.92%)
AMD   48.39 (-0.43%)
T   39.10 (+0.10%)
ACB   1.90 (-5.00%)
F   9.16 (-0.54%)
NFLX   335.83 (+3.05%)
PRI   130.58 (-0.86%)
BAC   34.85 (-0.14%)
GILD   65.65 (+0.89%)
DIS   145.65 (-0.58%)
Log in

SmileDirectClub, Occidental rise; Cal-Maine, Xerox fall

Posted on Monday, January 6th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up 48 cents to $16.56.

The home furnishings company made $250 million from the sale of retail and other properties to Oak Street Real Estate Capital.

Boeing Co., up 98 cents to $333.74.

An internal audit uncovered more issues with the jet maker's 737 Max, according to the New York Times.

Xerox Holdings Corp., down 55 cents to $35.90.

The copier maker obtained $24 billion in financing commitments to help complete its buyout of computer maker HP.

SmileDirectClub Inc., up $1.81 to $10.19.

The maker of clear teeth aligners signed a deal to sell a line of oral care products exclusively at Walmart stores.

Carnival Corp., down $1.51 to $48.38.

Cruise line operators fell as higher oil prices raised concerns about growing operating costs.

Commercial Metals Co., down 6 cents to $22.12.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $3.34 to $39.11.

The egg producer reported a surprise loss and weak revenue in its fiscal second quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.44 to $45.05.

Concerns about tighter supplies boosted oil prices and lifted energy stocks.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Commercial Metals (CMC)$22.12-0.3%2.17%10.63Hold$19.61
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)$45.05+3.3%7.01%8.99Hold$58.58
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)$16.56+3.0%4.11%8.08Hold$14.82
Walmart (WMT)$117.65-0.2%1.80%23.96Buy$124.19
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)$39.11-7.9%N/A33.72Hold$45.00
Xerox (XRX)$35.90-1.5%2.79%10.38Buy$42.33
Carnival (CCL)$48.38-3.0%4.13%11.00Hold$49.82

More on MarketBeat
20 Stocks to Sell Now20 Stocks to Sell Now
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading
15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
15 REITS Analysts Can15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending
10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel