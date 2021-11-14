S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Climate talks resume, cautious coal phaseout still on table
EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard
Climate consensus appears near; India objects to coal plans
Scores evacuated in fire at Indonesia's largest oil refinery
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit
S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Climate talks resume, cautious coal phaseout still on table
EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard
Climate consensus appears near; India objects to coal plans
Scores evacuated in fire at Indonesia's largest oil refinery
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit
S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Climate talks resume, cautious coal phaseout still on table
EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard
Climate consensus appears near; India objects to coal plans
Scores evacuated in fire at Indonesia's largest oil refinery
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit
S&P 500   4,682.85
DOW   36,100.31
QQQ   394.70
Climate talks resume, cautious coal phaseout still on table
EXPLAINER: Why quitting coal is so hard
Climate consensus appears near; India objects to coal plans
Scores evacuated in fire at Indonesia's largest oil refinery
Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise
Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

Smog chokes Indian capital as air pollution levels soar

Sunday, November 14, 2021 | Sheikh Saaliq, Associated Press


Morning haze and smog envelops the skyline in New Delhi, India, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. New Delhi's pollution crisis worsened on Sunday as air quality hit dangerous levels, a problem that rears its head every winter. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

NEW DELHI (AP) — Sky obscured by thick, gray smog. Monuments and high-rise buildings swallowed by a blanket of haze. People struggling to breathe.

In the Indian capital, it is that time of the year again.

The city’s air quality index fell into the “very poor” category on Sunday, according to SAFAR, India’s main environmental monitoring agency, and in many areas levels of the deadly particulate matter reached around six times the global safety threshold.

NASA satellite imagery also showed most of India’s northern plains covered by thick haze.

Among the many Indian cities gasping for breath, New Delhi tops the list every year. The crisis deepens particularly in the winter when the burning of crop residues in neighboring states coincides with cooler temperatures that trap deadly smoke. That smoke travels to New Delhi, leading to a surge in pollution in the city of more than 20 million people and exacerbating what is already a public health crisis.

The New Delhi government on Saturday ordered the closing of schools for a week and construction sites for four days beginning Monday. Government offices were also told to shift to work from home for a week to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

The capital’s top elected leader, Arvind Kejriwal, said a complete lockdown of the city was likely but the decision would be taken after consultation with the federal government.

India’s pollution problems are not limited to the capital.

Emissions from industries with no pollution control technology and coal, which helps produce most of the country's electricity, have been linked to the bad air quality in other urban areas.

India's energy needs are expected to grow faster in the coming decades than in any other country. A part of that demand is expected to be met by dirty coal power, a key source of carbon emissions that pollute the air.

That's why on Saturday, India asked for a last-minute change to the final agreement at crucial climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, calling for the “phase down” not the “phase out” of coal power.

Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav argued against a provision on phasing out coal, saying that developing countries were “entitled to the responsible use of fossil fuels.”

Many experts criticized this move. They worry it has weakened the final agreement and could also hamper India’s fight against climate change and worsening air quality.

“It is not at all desirable,” said Samrat Sengupta, the program director for climate change and energy at the Centre for Science and Environment think tank. But he also said India needed enough “carbon space” in the atmosphere for its developmental needs to coexist with the global ambition of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times.

“Phasing out coal is technically impossible at the moment. None of the scenarios can project India will be having zero dependencies on coal by 2050,” Sengupta said.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country would aim to stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070 — two decades after the U.S., and at least 10 years later than China.

India’s coal reserves have a high ash content that burns inefficiently and results in increased air pollution. But millions of Indians depend on coal to earn their livelihoods.

“In our country, this is the only means of livelihood for many. If the foreign countries say we should stop using coal, then what will we eat," said Hari Ram, a coal trader.

___

Associated Press video journalist Shonal Ganguly contributed to this report.


7 Stocks That Can Help You Profit From Summer Shortages

One of the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic is the supply chain disruptions that continue to bedevil many sectors. By now, every investor is aware of the global chip shortage that is disrupting many sectors that were projected to have strong growth in 2021.

But there are many more sectors that are being affected by supply chain disruptions. And this affects everything from big-ticket items like cars to everyday items like pet food and even bacon.

The focus of this special presentation is seven companies that stand to benefit from the current disruption in the supply chain. All of these companies delivered strong gains in 2020. Some of them have weakened in 2021, but that was before the full extent of the supply chain weakness was discovered.

As the economy reopens, the shortage of items is likely to continue and become much more notable. When they do, many of these stocks may get overpriced. That’s why now is the time to get in on these stocks that can help you work the supply chain in your favor.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Help You Profit From Summer Shortages".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.