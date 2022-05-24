×
S&P 500   3,941.48 (-0.81%)
DOW   31,928.62 (+0.15%)
QQQ   287.24 (-2.13%)
AAPL   140.36 (-1.92%)
MSFT   259.62 (-0.40%)
FB   181.28 (-7.62%)
GOOGL   2,119.40 (-4.95%)
AMZN   2,082.00 (-3.21%)
TSLA   628.16 (-6.93%)
NVDA   161.54 (-4.40%)
BABA   82.47 (-5.46%)
NIO   14.63 (-8.56%)
AMD   91.16 (-4.11%)
CGC   4.76 (-8.29%)
MU   66.62 (-4.27%)
T   21.16 (+2.03%)
GE   74.52 (-1.25%)
F   12.42 (-3.20%)
DIS   101.59 (-4.01%)
AMC   10.39 (-10.28%)
PFE   53.41 (+1.00%)
PYPL   78.65 (-3.12%)
NFLX   180.34 (-3.79%)
Snap, Nautilus fall; Nordson, Insulet rise

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Co., up 88 cents to $73.47.

The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain reported strong first-quarter revenue.

Nautilus Inc., down 48 cents to $2.03.

The maker of exercise bikes and treadmills forecast lower revenue for the current quarter than analysts expected.

Snap Inc., down $9.68 to $12.79.

The owner of social media app Snapchat warned investors that its second-quarter revenue will likely fall short of its forecasts.

Nordson Corp., up $4.96 to $210.86.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings raised its profit forecast for the year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $7.64 to $19.09.

The teen fashion chain's first-quarter earnings fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.

KB Home, down 88 cents $ to $31.37.

A government report showed that fewer newly built homes were sold last month than economists forecast.

Insulet Corp., up $14.98 to $217.83.

DexCom is reportedly considering buying the maker of insulin infusion systems.

Citigroup Inc., down 9 cents to $52.68.

Falling bond yields weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.


