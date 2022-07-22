Snap, SVB Financial fall, HCA, Schlumberger rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Snap Inc., down $6.39 to $9.96.

The operator of the Snapchat app reported a worse loss and weaker revenue for the spring than Wall Street forecast.

American Express Co., up $2.83 to $153.01.

The credit card issuer reported a massive surge in spending on its cards, propelling it past analysts' profit targets.

SVB Financial Group, down $74.81 to $361.36.

The banking company reported earnings and revenue that fell far short of Wall Street's forecasts.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, down $6.78 to $76.83.

The data storage company said anti-COVID measures in Asia and a slowing global economy hit its results, which fell short of forecasts.

HCA Healthcare Inc., up $20.72 to $202.03.

The operator of hospitals delivered better results than Wall Street forecast.

Schlumberger NV, up $1.44 to $35.07.

The oilfield engineering company reported stronger profits than analysts had expected for the latest quarter.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $3.21 to $44.45.

The nation's largest wireless carrier reported weak profit and cut its forecast for earnings this year.

Twitter Inc., up 32 cents to $39.84.

The social media company reported a loss and declining revenue even as the number of people using the platform grew.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target SVB Financial Group (SIVB) 2.6551 of 5 stars $361.29 -17.2% N/A 12.26 Moderate Buy $676.43 American Express (AXP) 2.8281 of 5 stars $153.19 +2.0% 1.36% 15.35 Hold $182.47

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here