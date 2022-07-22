50% OFF
S&P 500   3,961.63 (-0.93%)
DOW   31,899.29 (-0.43%)
QQQ   301.95 (-1.77%)
AAPL   154.12 (-0.79%)
MSFT   260.55 (-1.62%)
META   169.21 (-7.62%)
GOOGL   107.90 (-5.63%)
AMZN   122.43 (-1.77%)
TSLA   816.50 (+0.17%)
NVDA   173.06 (-4.12%)
NIO   19.27 (-6.82%)
BABA   100.61 (-4.30%)
AMD   88.06 (-3.33%)
MU   61.28 (-3.71%)
CGC   2.56 (-7.25%)
T   18.39 (-2.80%)
GE   68.24 (+0.16%)
F   12.85 (-1.15%)
DIS   102.71 (-1.41%)
AMC   15.50 (-8.82%)
PFE   51.26 (+0.27%)
PYPL   81.03 (-2.08%)
NFLX   220.52 (-1.50%)
Snap, SVB Financial fall, HCA, Schlumberger rise

Friday, July 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Snap Inc., down $6.39 to $9.96.

The operator of the Snapchat app reported a worse loss and weaker revenue for the spring than Wall Street forecast.

American Express Co., up $2.83 to $153.01.

The credit card issuer reported a massive surge in spending on its cards, propelling it past analysts' profit targets.

SVB Financial Group, down $74.81 to $361.36.

The banking company reported earnings and revenue that fell far short of Wall Street's forecasts.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, down $6.78 to $76.83.

The data storage company said anti-COVID measures in Asia and a slowing global economy hit its results, which fell short of forecasts.

HCA Healthcare Inc., up $20.72 to $202.03.

The operator of hospitals delivered better results than Wall Street forecast.

Schlumberger NV, up $1.44 to $35.07.

The oilfield engineering company reported stronger profits than analysts had expected for the latest quarter.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $3.21 to $44.45.

The nation's largest wireless carrier reported weak profit and cut its forecast for earnings this year.

Twitter Inc., up 32 cents to $39.84.

The social media company reported a loss and declining revenue even as the number of people using the platform grew.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
2.6551 of 5 stars		$361.29-17.2%N/A12.26Moderate Buy$676.43
American Express (AXP)
2.8281 of 5 stars		$153.19+2.0%1.36%15.35Hold$182.47
