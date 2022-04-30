S&P 500   4,131.93
DOW   32,977.21
QQQ   313.25
Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban
Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit
Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week
Thousands likely at Buffett's meeting but not all are happy
MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Snapchat Launches ‘Dress Up’ AR Feature So Users Can Try Clothes

Friday, April 29, 2022 | ValueWalk

During the Partner Summit 2022, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) announced it is expanding its AR tests so that users can improve their shopping experience. The company is adding a new feature called "Dress Up" where users can try on clothes from their favorite brands through the AR tools on the app.

Innovation

As reported by The Verge, Snapchat launched a new tool called "Shoppable AR" back in 2018, to give advertisers an easier alternative to selling products through "Shoppable" lenses. This allowed brands to add buy buttons and guidelines to install ads directly on a lens.

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

This way, since 2020, Snapchat users have been able to use AR lenses from Balenciaga or Gucci to try on clothes, makeup, and accessories. To date, it is known that more than 250 million people have used this type of lens more than 5 billion times within the platform.

Notably, now with the inclusion of “Dress Up”, it will no longer be necessary to go to the lens inbox or brand lens pages to access individual lenses.

Users just need to slide their fingers over any of the brands added in "Dress Up" to access their product catalogs, advice, brand ideas, etc.

Dress Up Feature

To use Snapchat's new "Dress Up" feature with AR lenses, users need to open the lens camera and click the Explore menu. Then, they get to choose the option that says “Dress Up” in the upper left of the page.

That action will take them to the different lens options that brands have and from there people can try on clothes or accessories from the creators of their choice. They even take photos to share them with your contacts and get their opinions to decide whether to buy an item or not.

Carolina Navas, Snap’s head of AR strategy and product marketing, said in an interview: “It’s not just a product-feed shopping tab. Now, there’s a really core utilitarian use case that we’re also focused on driving.”

“A lot of people think about the shopping funnel as ending at the purchase, but that is the beginning of the customer experience for a brand or retailer who is selling a product,” she added.


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Snap (SNAP)
2.2155 of 5 stars		$28.46-1.2%N/A-79.06Buy$52.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

