Snap's Quarterly Report Weighs on Twitter, Meta

Social media stocks are taking a step back today after Snapchat's parent company Snap (SNAP) gapped lower on a dismal third-quarter earnings report. The firm forecasted no revenue growth for the current quarter, and the slowdown in the digital ad market is taking a toll on other social media names like Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Right after the open, META is 2.4% lower to trade at $128.34, while TWTR is off 4.2% to trade at $49.87. Options traders are blasting both equities early on in the session. Meta stock has already seen 114,000 contracts cross the tape double what's typically seen. Meanwhile, 243,000 calls and puts have been traded on Twitter, which is three times the intraday average.

Analysts were quick to dish out bear notes for Meta stock, with Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan Securities cutting their respective target prices to $170 and $180. Coming into today, the 12-month consensus target price of $210.15 is a 65.5% premium to last night's close.

On the charts, META has gradually been chopping lower, hitting a five-year low in mid-October. Now, the equity is saddled with a more than 62% year-to-date deficit. Meanwhile, TWTR is trading well above its annual lows and holding above its 320-day moving average. Year-to-date, Twitter stock is 15.3% higher.

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

