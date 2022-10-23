Snap's Quarterly Report Weighs on Twitter, Meta

Social media stocks are taking a step back today after Snapchat's parent company Snap (SNAP) gapped lower on a dismal third-quarter earnings report. The firm forecasted no revenue growth for the current quarter, and the slowdown in the digital ad market is taking a toll on other social media names like Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Right after the open, META is 2.4% lower to trade at $128.34, while TWTR is off 4.2% to trade at $49.87. Options traders are blasting both equities early on in the session. Meta stock has already seen 114,000 contracts cross the tape double what's typically seen. Meanwhile, 243,000 calls and puts have been traded on Twitter, which is three times the intraday average.

Analysts were quick to dish out bear notes for Meta stock, with Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan Securities cutting their respective target prices to $170 and $180. Coming into today, the 12-month consensus target price of $210.15 is a 65.5% premium to last night's close.

On the charts, META has gradually been chopping lower, hitting a five-year low in mid-October. Now, the equity is saddled with a more than 62% year-to-date deficit. Meanwhile, TWTR is trading well above its annual lows and holding above its 320-day moving average. Year-to-date, Twitter stock is 15.3% higher.

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .