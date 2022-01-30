S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Is There an Ideal Meeting Time?
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Is There an Ideal Meeting Time?
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Is There an Ideal Meeting Time?
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
China manufacturing activity grows at slower pace in January
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding
Is There an Ideal Meeting Time?
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists

Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments

Sunday, January 30, 2022 | Barry Hatton, Associated Press


Socialist party supporters react after an exit poll in Portugal's general election suggests the center-left Socialist Party has been reelected, beating its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party, in Lisbon, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Portuguese voters went to the polls Sunday, two years earlier than scheduled after a political crisis over a blocked spending bill brought down the country's minority Socialist government and triggered a snap election. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s center-left Socialist Party won a third straight general election Sunday, official results showed, returning it to power as the country prepares to deploy billions of euros (dollars) of European Union aid for the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a ballot that took place amid a surge of coronavirus cases blamed on the omicron variant, and with around 1 million infected voters allowed to leave home to cast their ballot, the Socialists elected at least 108 lawmakers in the 230-seat parliament.

With 98.7% of votes counted, the Socialists had 41%, compared with 28% for its main rival, the center-right Social Democratic Party, which took at least 66 parliamentary seats. Thirty-one seats remained to be allocated.

It was unclear whether the Socialists would reach 116 lawmakers, allowing it to enact legislation alone, or whether it would fall short of that number and need to cut deals for the support of smaller parties.

The stakes are high for the next administration. Portugal, a country of 10.3 million people and the poorest in Western Europe, is poised to begin deploying 45 billion euros ($50 billion) of aid as a member of the EU to help spur the economy after the pandemic.

Two-thirds of that sum is intended for public projects, such as major infrastructure, giving the next government a financial bonanza. The other third is to be awarded to private companies.

A parliamentary majority would smooth the next government’s path in allocating those funds in a country whose economy has struggled to gain traction since the turn of the century.

The past two Socialist administrations were minority governments. Since coming to power in 2015, the Socialist Party relied on the support of their smaller allies in parliament — the Left Bloc and the Portuguese Communist Party — to ensure the annual state budget had enough votes to pass.

But two months ago their differences, especially over public health spending and workers’ rights, were insurmountable, leaving Socialist Prime Minister António Costa short of votes in parliament to pass his party’s plan and triggering a snap election.

Costa, who is expected to remain as Socialist leader and prime minister, could need to repeat his political savvy to forge another alliance in a fragmented parliament.

Some 10.8 million voters — 1.5 million of them living abroad — were eligible to choose lawmakers in the Republican Assembly, Portugal’s parliament, where political parties then decide who forms a government.

Chega! (Enough!), a populist and nationalist party founded less than three years ago, collected around 7% of the vote. That might give it a dozen lawmakers, up from only one in the last parliament.

The Left Bloc captured some 4% of the vote, with about the same going to the Portuguese Communist Party. Other smaller parties could get one or more parliamentary seats and offer Costa their support.

Portugal’s economy needs a shot in the arm, which the EU funds may provide.

The country has been falling behind the rest of the 27-nation EU since 2000, when its real annual gross domestic product per capita was 16,230 euros ($18,300) compared with an EU average of 22,460 ($25,330). By 2020, Portugal had edged higher to 17,070 euros ($19,250) while the bloc’s average surged to 26,380 euros ($29,750).

The Socialists promised to increase the minimum monthly wage, earned by more than 800,000 people, to 900 euros ($1,020) by 2026. It is currently 705 euros ($800). The Socialists also want to “start a national conversation” about working four days a week instead of five.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.