Log in

SoftBank's Son leaves Alibaba board following Ma's departure

Thursday, June 25, 2020 | Yuri Kageyama, AP Business Writer

Masayoshi Son, Jack Ma, Terry Gou
In this June 18, 2015, file photo, Softbank Corp. CEO Masayoshi Son, right, Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma, left, of China with Foxconn Chairman and CEO Terry Gou of Taiwan pose for photographers with Softbank's Pepper robot during a press conference in Maihama, near Tokyo. Son, the chief executive of Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. said Thursday, June 25, 2020, that he is stepping down from the board of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

TOKYO (AP) — Masayoshi Son, the chief executive of Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp., said Thursday that he is stepping down from the board of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Son announced the change at the end of SoftBank's general shareholders' meeting. He emphasized that the decision was a “happy” one and did not reflect any discord between the companies.

Last month, Alibaba founder and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma left SoftBank's board.

Son said he was “graduating" from Alibaba in the same way Ma was graduating from SoftBank. The two companies have had a close relationship for 20 years.

“It's not that there were disagreements. It is just a happy ending,” Son told shareholders in a live stream that showed a photo of the two entrepreneurs together and smiling.

Shareholders approved the lineup of SoftBank board members, minus Ma, by a majority vote.

Earlier, SoftBank announced three new board members, including SoftBank Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto and Waseda University professor Yuko Kawamoto.

Another new member is Lip-Bu Tan, founder of Walden International, a venture capital firm focused on computer chips, cloud and artificial intelligence. He is also chief executive of Cadence Design, a U.S. electronic design automation software and engineering services company.

SoftBank is a major investor in Alibaba and Son joined Alibaba's board in 2005. Ma joined the SoftBank board in 2007.

Some of SoftBank's investments have come under criticism lately for being overly risky, such as a stake in troubled office-sharing venture WeWork. Son has defended the strategy, saying it will deliver long term results.

Since founding SoftBank in the 1980s, Son has invested in myriad technology companies including Yahoo! and British semiconductor company Arm.

Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust

There are more than 500 brokerages and research houses that hire analysts to issue ratings and recommendations. Collectively, these brokerages and their analysts publish approximately 175,000 ratings each year. Every trading day, there are nearly 700 reports and recommendations that are released to the public. To say that it's difficult to separate the signal from the noise when interpreting this data would be an understatement.

MarketBeat has developed a system to track each brokerage and research house's stock recommendations and score them based on their past performance. If Goldman Sachs predicted that Apple's stock price was going to hit $150.00 on a specific date, how accurate were they? If Bank of America issued a "strong buy" rating on a stock, how did that stock perform compared to the broader market over the following twelve months. This tracking system has been applied to the 650,000+ ratings that MarketBeat has tracked during the last five years to identify which brokerages you can really trust (and which you can safely ignore).

This slide show lists the 10 brokerages who have issued the most accurate analyst recommendations over the past several years, as measured by the performance of their "buy" ratings and the accuracy of their price targets.

View the "Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.